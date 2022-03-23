Newsmaker: Neighbour to Matoshree, family to Uddhav, the brother-in-law under ED cloud

Shridhar Madhav Patankar, the brother-in-law of Uddhav Thackeray whose name has now come up in an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, is known to stay away from the limelight. However, residing close to the Thackeray residence of Matoshree, the Patankars are known to wield clout within the family.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

On Tuesday, the ED said it was provisionally attaching 11 residential flats of city-based Pushpak Bullion at a real estate project developed by Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt Ltd, a company promoted by Patankar, who is in his 50s. The ED is probing Pushpak Bullion for money laundering for allegedly accepting demonetised currency of Rs 84.5 crore against 258 kg of gold between November and December 2016. The agency claims Pushpak Bullion gave over Rs 30 crore from the proceeds to Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti as unsecured loans.

Despite their association with one of the most powerful families in Maharashtra politics, the Patankars have always maintained a low profile. The family that belongs to Dombivli originally now lives close to Matoshree, in Bandra (East).

Sena sources said the Patankars have uncontrolled access to the Thackeray residence and are an important part of the family. “Shridhar is very soft-spoken. As a member of the Thackeray family, everyone respects him,” said a Sena functionary, requesting anonymity.

The Patankars also fill the gap of an extended family for Uddhav. While Uddhav’s eldest brother Bindumadhav died in 1996, his relations are strained both with his elder brother Jaidev and his cousin Raj Thackeray.

Apart from the Patankars, the CM is also close to his wife Rashmi’s younger sister Swati’s family. Swati Sardesai’s son Varun, in fact, is the only member from Rashmi’s side of the family into politics. He is a secretary in the Yuva Sena, the Sena’s youth wing, led by Uddhav’s son and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Asked about the ED cloud on his uncle Patankar, Aaditya said Tuesday: “I was in the state legislature the entire day. It would be appropriate to comment only after I have some information regarding it.”

Sena leader Eknath Shinde said the case was yet another instance of the BJP-led Central government going after leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. “The Shiv Sena is not afraid of such action.”

There has been no reaction from Patankar so far to the charges.