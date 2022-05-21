BJP claims an ‘MY’ to counter rival parties’ maths

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday credited its recent assembly poll wins to a combination of ‘MY’ factors – Mahila (women), Youth and Yojana (welfare schemes) – a play on words referring to its rival Samajwadi Party’s traditional ‘MY’ votebank of Muslim and Yadav votes.

The BJP had recently registered assembly poll wins in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

At the national office bearers’ meet in Jaipur on Friday, the BJP said that 46 per cent of women in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand voted for the party due to schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana-Saubhagya, Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, etc.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde told reporters that the party will celebrate eight years of the Narendra Modi government on the theme of “sewa, sushasan aur garib kalyan (service, good governance and welfare of the poor)”.

“All Union ministers will visit villages across the country to interact with beneficiaries (of welfare schemes) and stay there overnight,” Tawde said, adding the exercise is aimed at taking people’s feedback.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for the party’s victory in the assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, Tawde said people voted for the BJP rising above all considerations, including caste.

In a statement, the party said that when Modi assumed office in 2014, “he faced immense challenges from the first day itself” as the electoral mandate “had come in the backdrop of severe policy paralysis, corruption, cronyism and blatant dynastic politics by the UPA government”.

“Due to abysmal misgovernance of the UPA, the people of India were losing faith in democracy and the abilities of governments to deliver. The huge mandate to Narendra Modi reignited the people’s faith in our democratic fabric. It also sowed seeds of hope among Indians that decisive, inclusive and compassionate leadership which fulfilled people’s aspirations was possible,” the statement said.

It said that “history will remember PM Modi as the epitome of kindness and compassion. This is because lakhs of Indians are getting access to top quality and affordable healthcare due to Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY. The PM-BJP (Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana) has ensured affordable medicines, thus leading to big savings for the poor, middle class and the neo-middle class. The low prices of stents and knee implants have given a new lease of life to countless Indians.”

The statement also weighed in on “regional imbalance that has been the bane of our nation’s growth trajectory”. “PM Modi has devoted his tenure to end it. For the first time ever, the concept of aspirational districts was introduced which enabled detailed attention to areas left on the margins of development. Now, under the guidance of PM Modi, the nation is looking at aspirational blocks. The Northeast, which was previously known for violence and blockades, is now known for record development. The number of visits to the region by the PM himself and by ministers is at an all-time high,” it said.

It also credited Modi’s ‘India First’ foreign policy for phenomenal results. “It has resulted in greater investment and stronger people-to-people ties. He has redefined engagement with the diaspora and made them integral pillars of India’s external relations,” the party said.

The party also expressed concern over the crime situation in Rajasthan. Sharing details of the party’s resolution on Rajasthan, BJP’s national spokesperson and MP Rajyavardhan Rathore said the state has become a “hub of crime in the country”. “On one hand, Rajasthan tops in crimes against women, on the other, it is at the lowest position in the implementation of welfare schemes,” Rathore said.