‘One Among You’: Stalin’s book launch showcases ‘grand’ Opposition event

Releasing the autobiography of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, titled “Ungalil Oruvan” (One Among You), here Monday, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP-led central government for “snatching” Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)’s powers and reducing it to a Union Territory (UT), which, he charged, has led to bureaucrats from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat ruling it now.

Gandhi made these comments while referring to National Conference leader Omar Abdullah’s remarks made in his speech earlier at the event, which was also attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, among others.

Continuing on the theme of the BJP dispensation’s alleged attack on federalism, Gandhi said it has enhanced the Border Security Force (BSF)’s powers in states without the consent of their governments, which has resulted, he said, in “hundreds of acres of land” in a state like Punjab being “taken away” by the central force.

The Congress leader alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “clueless about the history of Indian states and our diversity”. “Instead of listening to people’s voices and respecting our diversity, they have been imposing their agendas on different states…The voices of our people are not heard, not represented these days. Instead, the voices are being attacked, every institution such as judiciary, Election Commission, and media are being attacked systematically. But BJP shouldn’t be living in their illusions… We know how to fight them; we will fight them because they fight our history and tradition. They cannot defeat us,” he said at the function that turned into a rallying point of some leading Opposition figures.

Two prominent Opposition faces, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, were however conspicuous by their absence from this function.

The DMK chief’s autobiography release was organised as a “grand event”, with prominent guests brought to Chennai in chartered aircraft for it.

Stalin seemed to admit this when, while addressing the gathering, he said, “Like my wedding that was organised like a national party conference, this (event) too (has been organised similarly)….”

Yadav, in his speech, called for stepping up a campaign demanding reservation in judicial appointments.When politicians are engaged in brand building and strategies, he said, a CM like Stalin writing a book for the youth to understand his life is a unique way of communicating with people.

Abdullah said the people of J & K would never forget the solidarity extended by Tamil Nadu when the Centre had taken away its powers. Alleging that J & K was divided without the consent of its people, he said every like-minded party should unite to protect the “idea of India”. Claiming that no Indian state met this fate after Independence, he said what has happened to J & K may be later repeated in states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Stalin’s book released today, written in Tamil, is the first of a reported three-volume autobiography, capturing the first 23 years of his life, including his early days in politics.

In their speeches, the leaders also highlighted Stalin’s political journey.

Vijayan detailed Stalin’s political career, noting that he had “started as a youth leader before assuming key positions in the DMK over the years.” He noted that Stalin started his political journey from the grassroots before going on to become the Chennai mayor, the municipal administration minister, and then the deputy CM. He added that his Tamil Nadu counterpart has been at the forefront of protests whenever there was any threat to states’ rights.