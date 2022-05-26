Newsmaker | A militant in winter: Life term comes when Yasin Malik out in cold

“The matter is simple, there are cases against me pending in court, but now 11 years have passed and the government of India has not even started the trial,” Yasin Malik said in a 2001 interview to BBC, when asked how many killings he had ordered and would take responsibility for as the leader of the Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front.

But a trial did take place, even if 20 years later, in a case that was yet to come then.

Malik’s life imprisonment Wednesday after conviction on charges of conspiracy between Kashmiri separatist leaders and the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba and its leader Hafiz Saeed, for raising and accepting funds toward carrying out terrorist and secessionist acts in 2016-2017 – more than three decades after he picked up the gun, and 28 years after he declared he was renouncing violence — traces the long arc of militancy in Kashmir, a problem that carries Pakistan’s shadow, and refuses to go away, despite India deploying both force and statecraft to deal with it.

While Malik’s conviction and sentencing this week came in a recent case, the wheels have started turning in the earlier cases, the ones to which he was referring in the interview. One pertains to the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of then Union home minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed in 1989, and the other to the killing of four IAF personnel in Srinagar in 1990. Since 2020, charges have been framed in both.

Malik, who has been in and out of jail since 1990, was arrested in the terror-funding case in 2019. The JKLF was banned in the wake of the Pulwama CRPF bus bombing, the first indication that his time as a fixture in the grey area between militancy and separatist politics had run out.

But there was also a time that the Indian establishment, which is now determined he must be made to pay, believed he would be more useful as a free man. Malik had been arrested in 1990 after the killings of the IAF personnel, including a squadron leader, and shifted to a sub-jail in Mehrauli, Delhi. Former R&AW chief A S Dulat, who was on the Kashmir desk of the Intelligence Bureau (he also served as the Intelligence Bureau’s man in Srinagar from 1987 to 1990), oversaw his release in 1994.

In his book Kashmir: The Vajpayee Years, Dulat writes about the turning of Malik from a militant who told him at their first meeting that there was nothing to talk about except “azaadi”, to a self-proclaimed believer in Gandhi’s methods.

Malik, who has said in interviews that he was driven to “armed struggle” because the Indian State did not offer space for non-violent protest in Jammu & Kashmir, “mellowed down” between 1991-94, the period that he spent in the Mehrauli jail. The two people who Dulat cites as important influences in this decision were Farooq Abdullah, who went to see him in Mehrauli and did some “plain talking” with him on the lawns of the jail, and Upendra Kaul, a cardiac surgeon then at AIIMS, who performed a heart valve surgery on Malik.

Kaul underplayed his own role when he told The Indian Express Thursday that his relationship with Malik was that of a formal friendship, “like one between every patient and doctor”. He said Dulat had approached him when he was at AIIMS with a request that he examine Malik as the government of India was planning to release him. “He had a leaking heart valve. It needed treatment, and he was operated upon,” Kaul said.

The doctor and militant conversed in Kashmiri. Malik was a “good and obedient patient. We never discussed politics. He had his convictions. What was the point?” said Kaul. Malik struck a rapport with the doctor’s mother over dinner, and in later years, Malik often dropped in at their home while he was in Delhi. “He was a free man, he would just come and sit and talk for a while,” Kaul said, recalling that Malik flew down for her funeral in 2011.

The release of Malik and of another leader, Shabir Shah, came in 1994, at a time when Pakistan had entered the fray with the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Indian State was casting around desperately for a way out of the Kashmir quicksand. Shah was persuaded to believe Delhi had big things in store for him. Malik, with his “achievements” as a militant, had a cult following ( he was once described as Kashmir’s Che Guevara), among the youth, and it was hoped he could calm them down.

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik being brought to Patiala House court, in New Delhi. (PTI) Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik being brought to Patiala House court, in New Delhi. (PTI)

According to Dulat, Malik was “great friends” with A K Doval, the present National Security Adviser – he was then in the IB – and Kashmir cadre IAS officer Wajahat Habibullah.

Delhi’s accommodative approach then was one of turning rebels into stakeholders. This had been used to effect in the Northeast, and continues to underpin the engagement in Nagaland. Delhi even exported the model to Sri Lanka, where every Tamil militant group bar the LTTE had been mainstreamed by the end of 1987.

However, neither Malik nor Shah went fully on board with Delhi. In his book, Dulat, who describes Shah as the “headmaster” of militants, and Malik as the “head boy”, said both turned out to be huge disappointments.

From their point of view, it was not clear what exactly Delhi was offering, when then Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao announced that nothing would be off the agenda in talks with Kashmiris, and “the sky’s the limit”.

Further, in Malik’s case, Pakistan-backed Hizbul Mujahideen had hacked into a lot of his following, and his ‘Gandhigiri’ was getting little traction in Kashmir’s surcharged environment. He did make a point to Pakistan by staying out of the Hurriyat – in later years, he distrusted Mirwaiz Omar Farooq – but Malik’s demands of India too remained unchanged. He boycotted every election in the state, telling people not to vote because the government used the turnout not to address their political demands but to tell the world that Kashmir had returned to normal. He spoke of the “self-determination” of Kashmiris which he believed had to be addressed first, and through negotiations between India, Pakistan and Kashmiris.

In 2003, at the time that India and Pakistan were taking halting steps towards a dialogue after several years of backchannel contact, Malik began a campaign for Kashmiris to be included in the process. He also made a case for the return of the Pandits to the Valley, saying in interviews: “Without them, we are incomplete.”

In 2006-07, when speculation was high that India and Pakistan had settled on Kashmir, he started a “safar-e-azadi” to press the call for inclusion of Kashmiris in the process. Around the same time, Delhi did a series of talks with mainstream Kashmiri political parties on the future of J&K, dubbed Kashmir Round Table Conference. The separatists refused to attend these talks, but had backchannel contact with the PMO. But Musharraf’s long-drawn exit from office, beginning in 2007, and the Mumbai attacks killed all prospects of any India-Pakistan settlement.

Malik, who met with Prime Ministers Atal Behari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, President Musharraf and other Pakistani leaders, repeatedly warned anyone who was listening to him that there was anger and impatience on the ground, and that a process was no substitute for a resolution. Dulat described him as “pretty unstable, not knowing which way he was to go” — he was “burnt out as a separatist, having lost his street power, he has been unable to master the art of politics”.

After several regular visits to Pakistan, Malik married a Pakistani artist, Mushaal Hussein, half his age. She visited Kashmir a few times in the early days, and they have a daughter, but has since continued to live with her mother in Bahria Town outside Islamabad. Her brother is a US citizen, and a strategic studies academic, said to be a protege of David Petraeus, the former CIA chief during the Obama presidency. Kaul, Malik’s doctor friend, said he once arranged a meeting between her and “a representative of the Cabinet secretariat” at the request of the latter, at his place.

Malik said in the BBC interview: “When people look at Yasin Malik, they have to look at three Yasin Maliks – one from ’84 to ’88 [student activist], second from ’88 till 1994 [militant], and third from ’94 till onward [Gandhian].

Clearly, Malik did not foresee a fourth phase then, one in which he would one day join hands with the Hurriyat, which he could not stand earlier. Some would call Malik’s journey a commentary on India’s failures in the state.

In 2013, when Afzal Guru was hanged, Malik was on a visit to Pakistan. He went on a 24-hour hunger strike outside the Islamabad Press Club. He warned that Guru’s hanging was a turning point akin to the execution of Maqbool Butt (the Kashmiri separatist leader hanged inside Tihar Jail), and would trigger another round of militancy. Among several politicians and others who visited him at the hunger strike, was the leader of the Lashkar-e-Toiba, the UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed, at the time being mainstreamed by the Pakistani establishment.

The growing irritation with him on the Indian side was evident, but the definitive break came when he joined hands with Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Omar Farooq to form the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) in 2016, after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen ‘commander’ Burhan Wani by the security forces.

In a very short time, and in no small measure due to social media, Wani had become the face of Kashmir’s new militancy, and his death sparked spontaneous protests across Kashmir. The separatists, who had been sidelined as failures by the new militancy, moved to claim leadership of the protests. The JLR’s “hartal calendars” prolonged the crisis in the Valley for more than six months, during which stone-pelting boys battled with pellet-gun-wielding security forces.

Since his arrest, his wife has been waging a battle for his release from her home in Pakistan. And Malik’s “good friends” in Delhi no longer want anything to do with him.