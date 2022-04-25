Newsmaker | ‘Good listener’: Mayawati’s likely heir hits ground for Rajasthan poll prep

Seen as someone who may succeed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati as the party’s leader, her nephew Akash Anand is now on a tour of Rajasthan to gain an understanding of the party’s organisational strength.

Earlier this month, the 31-year-old participated in a 13-km “Swabhiman Sankalp Yatra” in Alwar on the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar. Akash, according to party insiders, is supervising the BSP’s preparations for the Assembly elections scheduled for next year. The party won six seats in Rajasthan in 2018.

Akash is the son of Mayawati’s younger brother and BSP number two Anand Kumar. (Express photo) Akash is the son of Mayawati’s younger brother and BSP number two Anand Kumar. (Express photo)

Last month, after a rout in the Uttar Pradesh elections, the BSP chief had tasked Akash with visiting different parts of the state to collect “truthful progress reports on the activities of the party” and encourage youth workers.

“He is a good listener,” said a BSP leader who did not wish to be identified. “He interacts with workers too, apart from office-bearers. During the recent UP Assembly polls, he held some meetings with youths. In other states, he has been meeting senior leaders. Behen ji (Mayawati) is grooming him for the long term. Whenever he visits any district for a party meeting, he is accompanied by at least two coordinators from the respective state who brief him about the local political scenario and introduce him to the local cadre.”

In Premium Now | Poll Position: Maya kin set for bigger role in BSP rejigs

Akash is the son of Mayawati’s younger brother and BSP number two Anand Kumar. He completed his schooling in Delhi and his MBA degree in London. He returned to India in 2017 and in May that year accompanied Mayawati to Saharanpur where a Thakur-Dalit clash had occurred. Four months later, Anand and Akash were officially introduced to BSP workers. It came a few months after the BJP won the state elections and the BSP ended third with 19 seats. A BSP leader recalled that the party president introduced Akash to him and his colleagues, saying, “This is Akash, he has completed his MBA from London and now will look after the party’s activities.”

In the run-up to the 2019 general elections, Akash received media attention after Mayawati announced that her nephew would join the BSP movement to learn the ropes of politics. He became more active as the BSP inked an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the polls and was seen attending the alliance’s political rallies. At the time, Akash was also credited with getting his aunt to Twitter. When the Election Commission banned Mayawati from campaigning for 48 hours, he addressed his first rally in Agra. Akash was joined by SP president Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Ajit Singh, both BSP allies at the time. He was appointed BSP national coordinator in June 2019, officially marking his rise in the party hierarchy.