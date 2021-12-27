College student dead, a Manipur seat lives under shadow of political violence

“Let the death of my brother be the end of the violence in Heirok,” said Heirok Youth Congress leader Ningthoujam Roshan, right after cremating his younger brother Rohit, 21. On December 22, masked gunmen broke into their home in Heirok Assembly constituency of Thoubal district in the wee hours and opened fire, leaving Rohit dead and their father seriously injured. Among those arrested by police was the brother of sitting BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyam.

The previous night there had been a huge clash between supporters of the Congress and ruling BJP at Heirok bazaar. The injured included their neighbour Kh Rakesh, 30, who was shot.

As Manipur heads for Assembly elections early next year, such political violence, between the Congress and BJP — specifically, MLA Radheshyam and his Congress rival M Okrendro – has become a constant feature at Heirok. Since the killing of Rohit, the entire constituency has been under curfew. Apart from the district police, two companies of the BSF and India Reserve Battalion have been deployed.

Thoubal in general, including Heirok, has been a stronghold of the Congress. A four-time winner from Heirok, Okendro comes from a family of politicians and served as a minister in the Ibobi Singh-led Congress Government. In 2017, he lost to Radheshyam by 1,800 votes.

The defeat was rendered even more embarrassing for Okendro as it was the first election for Radheshyam, a decorated police officer who took early retirement to join politics. Observers say the violence is a fallout of their personal rivalry rather than tension between the two parties.

Radheshyam says he condemns the killing of Rohit, and that had he been in Heirok and not Delhi, the incident could have been prevented. He also claims that Putro had fallen victim to political games, and that he would resign if his brother was found guilty.

Congress leader Thokchom Ranjan, however, blames the situation on Radheshyam, adding that most of the victims of violence were Congress supporters. He also calls the violence a sign of Radheshaym’s insecurity, with his supporters abandoning him. “I used to work for him too,” Ranjan says.

Roshan too used to work for MLA Radheshyam earlier, before switching sides. Roshan says it was Putro who shot Rohit and their 53-year-old father.

Rohit was killed hours before he was to appear for his fifth-semester exams at Thoubal College. His voter card was yet to come through, as he had only recently applied, Roshan says, his eyes filling up. “My family has nothing to do with politics. They have become victims of mindless political rivalries. If anyone has an issue with me, they should confront me.”

Locals accuse the administration of not taking any measures to check the spiral of violence that began in October. “I have never seen such violence here. Masked gunmen have been terrorising the constituency. The authorities should have set an example by arresting those responsible,” says Abo, 67, adding that people have stopped stepping out of home after dark or discussing politics in the open.

Jogeschandra Haobijam, Superintendent of Police, Thoubal district, said six people have been held for Rohit’s death. The situation is now relatively calmer and under control, with the enforcement of curfew, he said, adding: “We allow people to venture out for their essential needs. The security forces constantly patrol the vulnerable areas, particularly at night.”