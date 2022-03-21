Ludhiana businessman-philanthropist Sanjeev Arora is AAP’s choice for Rajya Sabha

The AAP on Monday announced the name of Ludhiana-based industrialist and philanthropist Sanjeev Arora ‘Sunny’ as one of its five picks for the Rajya Sabha.

The 58-year-old is the chairman and MD of Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited, a group of 18 firms with offices across India. The company was started as a garment and knitwear unit by his late father Pran Arora. Later Sanjeev took over and expanded its ambit. Besides manufacture and export of garments, today the firm is involved in real estate, housing, industrial and commercial sectors and has developed the Hampton Business Park and Hampton Homes on Ludhiana’s Chandigarh Road.

A philanthropist, Arora is the chairman of the Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Charitable Trust which he founded in 2005 after his mother Krishna died of breast cancer. Later his father too succumbed to cancer. The trust provides free treatment to needy cancer patients. Arora has previously said that he had seen his parents suffering from cancer, which prompted him to help others suffering from the disease.

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh honoured Arora with a state award for his philanthropic activities on August 15, 2018. The trust had by then supported the treatment of over 100 patients.

Arora lives with his family in Gurgaon but frequently visits Ludhiana for business.