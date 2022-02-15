Governor gets aide, Pinarayi govt a political point

In the political one-upmanship between it and the Raj Bhavan, this round may have been won by the Kerala government. While it cleared the appointment Monday of veteran journalist and BJP state committee member Hari S Kartha as additional personal assistant to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the Pinarayi Vijayan government made it a point to underline that it went against norms.

With Kartha’s being the first such political appointment to the Raj Bhavan, the CPM-led LDF government in its order noted that it was “unprecedented” and said it had only acceded to it as Khan wished to have Kartha in his personal staff. The government said it had also advised the Governor that it was “desirable to adhere to present norms”.

Khan finds himself on the back foot days after he had attacked the government alleging political interference in state universities “in total violation of rules and procedures”, and threatened to keep away as chancellor.

While Khan has resumed chancellor duties since, and even ratified some government decisions such as re-appointment of Kannur University V-C Dr Gopinath Ravindran, the latest incident means Khan probably will find it hard to take the high ground over norms and procedures. He has also laid himself open to the charge of facilitating BJP interference in the Raj Bhavan.

The timing of the appointment is also interesting. The name of Kartha as a member of the personal staff of Khan had been floated soon after he assumed office. However, the proposal reached the government for its consent only recently, and apparently coincided with an ordinance regarding Lokayukta’s powers that the Vijayan regime wanted Khan to clear.

With the move to clip the wings of the anti-corruption watchdog triggering protests even in the ruling LDF, all eyes were on whether Khan would give assent to the ordinance or not. In a surprise move, Khan gave the nod, just a day after Vijayan met him. The clearance for Kartha’s appointment came a week later.

The Opposition Congress has alleged a quid pro quo in the two developments.

BJP state spokesperson Sandeep G Varier said the party was not involved in Kartha’s appointment. “It was the discretion of the Governor. Kartha is a senior journalist. It was up to Khan to decide when he should go for hiring a personal staff. The Congress’s allegation as regards the appointment is baseless. We are not involved in that process,” he said.