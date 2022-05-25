Kapil Sibal interview post resignation: Future plans are to unite opposition to oppose BJP

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal Wednesday announced he had resigned from the Congress party on May 16 and has filed his nomination as an Independent candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh, with the backing of the Samajwadi Party.

In an interview to the Indian Express minutes after he announced his resignation, Sibal said “my future plans are to unite the opposition to oppose the present BJP dispensation which is following anti-people policies and which is dividing the inclusive culture of India.”

Excerpts from his interview:

Q. Have you resigned from the Congress?

Kapil Sibal: Yes, I resigned from the Congress on May 16. I have resigned from the primary membership of the Congress

Q. What made you take this decision?

Kapil Sibal: That is not necessary for me to spell out at this point in time

Q. Have you filed your nomination for Rajya Sabha from the Samajwadi Party?

Kapil Sibal: No, I have not. I have filed my nomination as an independent. The Samajwadi Party has supported me.

Q. Have you joined the Samajwadi Party?

Kapil Sibal: Of course not. How can I file a nomination as an independent . Then I have to file as a Samajwadi Party candidate. If you remember, I had made a public statement that I will never join any other political party. So consistent with my public position, I have done what I proclaimed. Of course, as an independent member, I hope to be an independent voice in the country.

Q. Your future plans?

Kapil Sibal: My future plans are to unite the opposition to oppose the present BJP dispensation which is following anti-people policies and which is dividing the inclusive culture of India.

Q. Why do you think the Congress is not anymore the vehicle to do all this?

Kapil Sibal: Everybody. All the opposition should be a vehicle for inclusive

Q, You chose to snap you ties with the Congress

Kapil Sibal: I have chosen to snap my ties with the Congress for reasons that I do not wish to talk about now. Now that I am not in the Congress party I do not wish to say anything adverse, anything that is inconsistent with the culture of politics that we must embrace. Within the Congress, I could say what I wanted to say. Now that I am not in the Congress I do not wish to criticise anybody in the Congress.

Q As part of G 23 you tried to bring some reforms in the Congress

Kapil Sibal: I am not going to respond to any of that now that I am not in the Congress party.

Q. Your message to the other G 23 members

Kapil Sibal: No message to anybody.