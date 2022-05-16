K-rail survey Kerala govt: No police force, GPS to demarcate boundaries

After a streak of clashes with people and Opposition parties over the last several months, CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala on Monday abandoned laying of boundary stones using coercive measures for social impact assessment (SIA) survey for the proposed semi-high-speed corridor (Silverline project).

Instead, Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) was told to demarcate the boundaries using GPS survey, erect stones only with land owners’ consent or fix the alignment by marking on permanent structures.

This is a major departure from the earlier stand of the government, which was determined to fix boundary stones using police force. In many places, the KRDCL officials had by force stepped into private properties to demarcate the boundaries. In Kannur, CPI(M) workers had flexed their muscle against land owners who objected to erecting boundary stones in their property.

Experts in the civil infrastructure sector had also pointed out that boundary stones need not be erected for SIA survey.

With hindsight, the government has climbed down from the adamant stand. That shift in stand came at a time a bypoll was scheduled at Thrikkakara Assembly constituency in Ernakulam district. Both ruling CPI(M) and Opposition Congress have declared that the outcome of the bypoll, which would be held on May 31, is a referendum on the proposed project, especially since its alignment passes through the constituency.

In fact, since the bypoll was announced earlier this month, the government had not ventured with the yellow stones anywhere in Kerala, let alone at Thrikkakara.

The concern of the government is tangible in the words of CPI(M) central committee member and LDF convener E P Jayarajan, who told the media that the government did not want to create tension over the survey. “The project would be implemented, only the survey method has been changed. There are many ways to do this survey,’’ he said.

However, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan dubbed the government decision as a success of their protest. “The government should admit its mistake. All cases registered against innocent people should be withdrawn. While approaching the voters of Thrikkakara, CPI(M) is now convinced about the sentiments against the project,’’ he said.

BJP leader and Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, who has been leading party protest against the project, said: “The government has recoiled from laying the boundary stones realising that the project would not get the final nod from the Centre. The state government has now surrendered before the people’s ire. This is a strategic retreat of the government at the time of the byelection,’’ said Muraleedharan.

With the decision that marking of alignment with boundary stones was not mandatory for SIA survey, the government would have to answer why it bulldozed people who objected to the survey.