J&K three-term ex-MLA, supporters join AAP

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) in Jammu and Kashmir received a shot in the arm on Saturday, with former J&K minister and three-time Jammu Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) legislator Harsh Dev Singh joining the fledgling party along with several supporters in Jammu.

The announcement on Singh joining the party was made by AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak here.

Harsh Dev Singh had won Assembly elections from Udhampur district’s Ramnagar constituency thrice and had been Education minister in the cabinet of late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. He was dropped from the cabinet after Ghulam Nabi Azad took over the reins of PDP-Congress coalition government in 2005 after the completion of first three years.

Singh, who had met AAP leaders in Delhi last month to discuss details of his switch to the party, had been chairman of JKNPP until April 2021. He was not active in the party after the post of chairman became defunct following an Election Commission notice to the party that it did not recognise positions such as patron, chairperson in a recognised political party, JKNPP leaders said. The poll panel, they said, had informed the party that only positions such as a party president, vice-president and general secretary would be recognised.

Singh initially tried to become JKNPP president but lost the race to his uncle, Prof Bhim Singh, following a bitter fight. Bhim Singh got support from a majority of members of the party’s working committee, JKNPP leaders said.

Last month, two former JKNPP MLAs — Yashpal Kundal, a former minister, and Balwant Mankotia, who is Bhim Singh’s nephew — had joined AAP in Delhi.

Among others joining AAP with Singh on Saturday are Rajesh Pangotra, Gagan Pratap Singh, Purushottam Parihar and Sudesh Dogra.

A JKNPP leader said Bhim Singh had expelled Pangotra from the party a year ago.

In 2014 Assembly elections in the erstwhile state of J&K, BJP had made significant gains in Chenab region, comprising Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts. The saffron party won four of the six Assembly seats, with the Congress winning the remaining two.

AAP on an upswing

Political observers in Jammu attributed the draw of AAP in J&K to the party’s victory in Punjab elections. A roadshow by the party in March this year in the hilly Doda district had turned into one of the largest political rallies in the area since the abrogation of special status to J&K under Article 370.

Led by Mehraj Malik, an Independent member of Doda District Development Council (DDC), the rally begun with about 500-600 AAP workers packed in buses, cars and two-wheelers from Kahara to Doda town, and people kept joining the cavalcade along the way, most of them in their own vehicles.

Mansoor Qadri, chairman of Bhaderwah Eco Watch, a trust working in the field of education and environment, said people are also attracted to AAP’s promises on jobs, education, health, and regularisation of contractual employees.

Local leaders of other parties like Congress, National Conference and PDP, who did not want to be named, admitted that AAP appears to be getting a foothold in J&K, even if it didn’t translate into votes immediately, and that many from among their ranks are in touch with the new entrant.

A senior Congress leader and former legislator warned that the party high command’s delay over a decision on Ghulam Nabi Azad’s role in J&K may leave them with little choice but to go to AAP. As the only chief minister of J&K from Jammu division, Azad enjoys much popularity in the region, reflected by the crowd he drew during a recent spate of rallies.

Sources said even some BJP leaders from the region may be looking at AAP, as disillusionment is seen to be growing in party ranks about the Centre’s failure to improve Jammu’s lot vis-a-vis Kashmir. The uncertainty over the next elections in the UT, added to details that have leaked regarding the ongoing delimitation exercise, have also contributed to the sense of drift, sources in the party said.