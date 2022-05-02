Godse ‘bhakts’ in PMO, Assam and Gujarat govts conspired my arrest: Jignesh Mevani

Two days after he was released from prison in Assam, Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani Monday lashed out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the cases lofged against him were part of a “pre-planned conspiracy” to “destroy and defame” him ahead of the Assembly polls in Gujarat.

“Some Godse bhakts who are sitting in the PMO were behind my arrest,” he told reporters at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi.

In a reference to the famous dialogue from the South Indian movie Pushpa, the legislator said that he would not bow down to such pressures as he is “fire” and not a “flower”. He added that there is every chance that the government may have “planted something” in his electronic devises, including the mobile phones and laptops seized from him and his team members.

Mevani argued that there had been 22 instances of question paper leak in Gujarat, but no case had been lodged, no arrests made or no investigation carried out. “Neither was there any probe into the huge drug haul at Mundra port and nor were there investigations or arrests into the allegations of rape levelled against a Gujarat Minister by a Dalit woman. A call for genocide of a particular community was made from a Dharam Sansad but no action was taken,” he said.

Mevani added: “My tweet was simple. I was merely asking the Prime Minister to appeal for peace and harmony. For that, they arrested me. What does it show? It was a pre-planned conspiracy to destroy me…. I was not provided a copy of the FIR… the Sections slapped against me were not disclosed to me. I was not allowed to talk to my lawyer… my privilege as an MLA was disregarded. The Speaker of the Gujarat Assembly was not informed about my arrest… Perhaps he was informed after I was taken to Assam and once I was in their custody. This has hurt the pride of Gujarat. The Gujarat government should also be ashamed.

Mevani, an Independent MLA who had pledged support to the Congress last September, was arrested by the Assam Police from Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on April 20 and flown to Guwahati the next morning following a complaint filed by a BJP leader in Kokrajhar district over a purported tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On April 25, Mevani was granted bail by a Kokrajhar court, but was re-arrested in a fresh case filed in Barpeta district on the basis of a complaint by a woman police officer who accused him of “assaulting” her and “outraging her modesty”.

In the second case, he was granted bail Friday and walked out of jail on Saturday.