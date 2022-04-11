Among those Jagan dropped: Minister accused of running casino to another involved in spat with MLAs

With Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy carrying out a sweeping rejig of his Council of Ministers on Sunday, retaining only 12 of his 24 ministers, there has been intense speculation over some of the high-profile names that have been dropped.

Sources said that while it was the Chief Minister who took the call on who would be shown the door, the reasons ranged from ministers under-performing to hogging the limelight for the wrong reasons.

For instance, Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Kodali Venkateshwara Rao was at the centre of the Opposition Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) allegation that he ran a casino at a convention centre he owned. Rao denied the charges.

However, when TDP leaders tried to lodge a police complaint and visit the convention centre, they were pelted with stones allegedly by Rao’s supporters.

A day later, Rao was summoned by the Chief Minister who is said to have expressed his displeasure at the minister’s conduct and the “inappropriate language” he used to counter the Opposition. “Initially, the strong language that he used to take on the Opposition was accepted, but then it began hurting the party’s image,’’ a source said.

After being dropped from the Cabinet, an upset Rao said he would abide by the CM’s decision and work for the party.

Similarly, Balineni Srinivas Reddy, who held the portfolios of Energy, Forest & Environment, Science & Technology, said he would consult his supporters before deciding on the future course of action. Sources said his recent remarks, including when he spoke seemingly in support of his ministerial colleague Rao, did not go unnoticed by the CM.

Reddy had also said the CM should not reshuffle the Cabinet this year as the ministers did not have much of a progress report to show, considering the pandemic. He also had a fallout with four YSRCP MLAs from Prakasam district – something that would have been damaging for the party, sources said.

While it was widely anticipated that Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana would be dropped, sources said the CM considered his request to be retained since he intends to anyway retire from politics before the next Assembly elections. What’s also likely to have gone in Botsa’s favour is the fact that his support base in Vizianagaram district continues to be strong.

Sources said Finance Minister B Rajendranath has been retained not only for his work in managing the state’s finances but also for his “nuanced rebuttals” to the TDP’s allegations against the government in the Legislative Assembly.

Audimulapu Suresh, who had earned praise for implementing the CM’s reforms in the education sector, has been retained but his portfolio has been changed from Education to Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

V P Srinivas Rao was dropped as Endowments Minister, ostensibly for failing to handle issues related to the maintenance of temples despite being prompted by the CM several times.

Sources said Perni Venkataramaiah, who held the Information & Public Relations and Transport portfolios, was dropped for “not being able to articulate to the media the government’s stance on various issues”. The job has now gone to YSRCP spokesperson and two-time MLA Ambati Rambabu.

Two-time MLA R K Roja Selvamani, who began her career in 1999 with the TDP, has finally made it to the Cabinet. Selvamani, who moved from the TDP to the YSRCP in 2011 and won two elections since then, was disappointed at not making it to the first YSRCP Cabinet in May 2019. She is the new Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement.

First-time MLA Vidadala Rajini, 32, who belongs to the backward class, has made it to the Cabinet as one of the youngest new faces. A former techie, the new Minister for Health, Family Welfare, and Medical Education and her husband worked in the US for several years before moving back to Andhra Pradesh. She joined the YSRCP just before the 2019 elections and won from Chilakaluripet.