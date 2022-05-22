Its own part of Brahmin show of strength, Haryana BJP keeps close watch

Wielding axes, a few thousand Brahmins gathered in the village of Pahrawar village in Rohtak district on Sunday to demand the restoration of a lease of 16 acres of land for the community so that they can build a temple, school, college and hospital on the land.

A senior BJP leader from the Brahmin community told The Indian Express that this was probably the first time the community had engaged in a public show of strength at this scale while also displaying the axe, or farsa, which is the weapon of “Brahmin icon” Parshuram (the sixth incarnation of Hindu god Vishnu).

The event in Pahrawar, which is a Brahmin-dominated village, was organised by former AAP state president Naveen Jaihind who had called on 1,000 members of the community to bring along a brick and an axe to the programme. According to the protesters, in 2009 the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government approved the village panchayat’s proposal to give the 16 acres of land on lease to the Gaur Brahmin organisation. Five years later, when the BJP came to power, Pahrawar became a part of the Rohtak Municipal Corporation. The authorities cancelled the lease as some stipulated norms were allegedly not fulfilled.

“The members of the Brahmin community are running from pillar to post but the government has not handed over the land to them,” said Jaihind. “Now, Rs 8 crore (as development charges) are being sought from the Brahmins. We are not going to give a penny to the government.”

A few days ago, the former AAP leader used an excavator to remove a corporation board placed at the site and claimed the land for the community. A senior government official admitted that the matter was not handled properly.

With Sunday’s event, the matter has now emerged as a rallying point for Brahmins in Haryana. At the demonstration, BJP MP Arvind Sharma, who defeated the Congress’s Deepender Singh Hooda from Rohtak in 2019, hit out at Manohar Lal Khattar, saying the chief minister “doesn’t do any work by applying his mind”. He also said the state had not had a Brahmin CM since Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma 56 years ago.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Lt. General (retired) DP Vats said Brahmins were the second-largest community in Haryana after Jats. There seems to be a growing sentiment in the community that it should have a bigger share of power. At the moment, Mool Chand Sharma is the only Brahmin Cabinet minister in the Khattar government. Apart from Sharma, Sonipat MP Ramesh Kaushik is the only other Brahmin BJP MP in the Lok Sabha while Vats is the only Brahmin BJP MP from Haryana in the Upper House.

With Sharma pitching for a Brahmin CM in a state where the politics of caste in power has usually revolved around the factor of Jats and non-Jats, the BJP is closely monitoring the developments. Party insiders said the government does not want to display undue haste in the matter to avoid the impression that it was under pressure. Some BJP leaders also spoke of a Congress connection to Sunday’s event, pointing out that the Pahrawar event falls in Hooda territory.

Asked why the government did not restore the land lease, a senior BJP functionary said, “The land will be given to the community certainly after completing the due process.”

Vats said there should not be any delay in returning the land to the community.