It’s curtains up for Prime Ministers’ museum in Delhi on Thursday

The Rs 271-crore Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya or Museum of Prime Ministers is all set to be inaugurated on the afternoon of April 14, Thursday, at the Teen Murti complex in New Delhi. Officials at the Ministry of Culture said the museum has been developed to create awareness about all 14 prime ministers of the country with ample space for future leaders as well. The space recognises their contributions irrespective of ideology or tenure in office, according to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they said.

Sources in the ministry said the erstwhile Nehru Museum building has been seamlessly integrated with the new museum building. The Nehru Museum is now designated as Block I, and has a completely updated, technologically advanced display on the life and contribution of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the nation’s first prime minister. A number of gifts received by him from all over the world, but not exhibited so far, have been put on display in the renovated Block I, they added.

Starting with India’s freedom struggle and the making of the Constitution, the museum tells the story of how our prime ministers navigated the nation through various challenges during their respective tenures. The guiding principle has been to recognise the contribution of all the Prime Ministers in a non-partisan manner, the officials said.

No tree has been felled or transplanted, the officials pointed out, adding that the logo of the building represents the hands of the people of India holding the chakra, symbolising the nation and democracy.

Officials said information was collected about each prime minister through sources such as Doordarshan, Films Division, Sansad TV, Ministry of Defence, media houses (Indian and international), foreign news agencies and the Toshakhana (record of gifts received by officials) of the Ministry of External Affairs. Families were also contacted for valuable information about former prime ministers. The content has been acquired on perpetual licence in most cases, they added.

Appropriate use of archives (collected works and important correspondences), some personal items, gifts and memorabilia (medals conferred, commemorative stamps, coins), speeches of prime ministers and anecdotal representations of ideologies and different aspects of their lives have been done in a thematic format, officials explained.

The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya has employed technology-based interfaces to present information in an easy manner, including holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multi-media, interactive kiosks, computerised kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens and experiential installations.