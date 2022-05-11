In no-Opp Nagaland, a regional powerhouse further shrinks

The defection of 21 of its MLAs recently marks the continuing shrinking of the powerful regional Naga People’s Front (NPF) in Nagaland, and the changing political landscape in the Northeast since the BJP’s entry.

The NPF was already a part of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) of Nagaland, having joined it last year – resulting in an Opposition-free government in the state. Last month, 21 NPF MLAs formally merged with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

The development – coming just a year before the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections — reduced the NPF, considered a regional powerhouse, to barely four members in the state Assembly. The NDPP numbers doubled, from 21 to 42, far ahead of other allies of the UDA, including the BJP (12 MLAs), NPF (4) and two Independents.

NPF, NDPP

One of the oldest surviving parties of Nagaland, which has been working on the Naga political issue for nearly six decades, the Naga People’s Front or NPF has a presence in Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. From 2003 to 2018, it headed the Nagaland government with the BJP, as part of the Democratic Alliance of Nagaland.

The NPF is also a partner in the N Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur. While it had pulled out of the previous Biren government, in 2019, it has joined it again after the recent elections.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party or NDPP is a regional party of Nagaland, headed by Chingwang Konyak. It was formed after a large section of NPF rebels extended support to Neiphiu Rio in 2017, who went on to form the Democratic Progressive Party that later became the NDPP.

A year later, the NDPP won 18 seats in the Nagaland Assembly, with over 24% votes, and formed a government in coalition with the BJP.

The merger

The 21 NPF MLAs who joined the NDPP were led by former CM and its legislative party leader, T R Zeliang. He had been the CM of the NPF-led government, when a dissident faction had broken away in 2017.

Senior NPF leader and MLA Imkong L Imchen, among those to have joined the NDPP, said the move would “strengthen” the leadership of CM Rio. On why he decided to cross over to the NDPP, he said: “We had differences over policy approaches inside the party for some time, pertaining to the issues of Nagaland as well as those linked to parties at the Centre.”

Imchen admitted that “survival” too was a reason, and that they could “serve Naga people better” with the NDPP. “We left as per the provisions of the Constitution.”

The MLA also hinted at the receding popularity of NPF president Dr Shürhozelie Liezietsu, saying he should have resigned taking moral responsibility for the defeat in the 2018 polls. “The party leadership never thought of political morality… The NPF political front was not cooperating with its legislative party,” he said. Among the four MLAs now left with the NPF, one is Liezietsu’s son.

The veteran political leader said the NDPP wants to continue its alliance with the BJP and to contest the 2023 Assembly elections with it.

The NDPP has welcomed the merger of NPF MLAs with it saying it will strengthen the state government as well as boost the party’s commitment towards early resolution of the Naga political issue.

The NPF future

The shocked NPF leadership has denounced the MLAs who have left, calling their decision a “defection” rather than a “merger”. NPF general secretary Achumbemo Kikon said, “We had no information regarding this. We learnt about it from social media.”

However, he played down the impact on the NPF. “Let’s not forget that the NPF is a time-tested party. It has been working for the last 58 years on the Naga political issue. MLAs come and MLAs go, but we as a party stand strong.”

Apart from four MLAs in Nagaland, the NPF now has 5 in the Manipur Assembly, of whom two are ministers.

Kikon said that in the coming elections, the NPF would go to the people with issues such as lack of resolution of the Naga dispute.

The BJP

While the state leaders of the party were not available for comment on the development, the NPF-turned-NDPP leaders said they expected the party ruling at the Centre to speed up resolution of the Naga dispute. Senior leader Imkong Inchen, in fact, said BJP leaders are “far away from the reality of Nagaland”, adding that the interlocutor for Naga talks should be a politician and not a bureaucrat. “A political instrument is different from a bureaucratic instrument. Political debates should be settled by political leaders,” he said.

The latest interlocutor for the Naga talks is A K Mishra, a former Intelligence Bureau Special Director. Last month, he visited Kohima to hold talks with the NSCN-IM and other Naga political groups.

The BJP, however, has hinted that it would be no pushover. Last month, during a visit to Nagaland, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said the party was making strategies for the Assembly polls and had not decided yet on a pre-poll deal with the NDPP.

What happens next

With less than 10 months to go for the Assembly polls, the numbers are clearly with the NDPP and BJP, even as the NPF holds on to hope on account of its decades of struggle for resolution of the Naga dispute.

It would be interesting to watch how the NDPP and BJP carve out seats now for an alliance. In 2018, when the NDPP was seeking to dislodge the NPF, it had struck a 40:20 deal with the BJP. The NDPP had gone on to win 17 seats and the BJP 12.