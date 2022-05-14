In massive show of strength, Amit Shah to address BJP public meeting in Telangana today

The Telangana unit of the BJP is all geared up for a massive show of strength in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday evening at Tukkuguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The public meeting is being held on the last day of the padayatra by party state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The second phase of Kumar’s Praja Sangram Yatra, which started on April 14, will end on Saturday evening at Tukkuguda near Maheshwaram. National executive member N Ramachander Rao said the turnout at the public meeting is expected to be much bigger than any held by the BJP in Telangana recently.

“This display of strength will show that the BJP is ready for the elections in the state. BJP leaders and cadres are excited and eager for Shah’s visit. I think Amit Shah will give a fitting reply to all ministers and leaders of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) who have been accusing the Centre of discrimination against the state. TRS is not talking about what the Centre has sanctioned for the state so far, but only pointing out what it has not got,” Rao said.

Shah is visiting Telangana amid a bitter war of words between leaders of the TRS and BJP over the alleged discrimination against the state which started last year over paddy procurement. Rao said that the BJP feels that although there is hectic activity in the TRS, the ruling party may not hold the polls scheduled next year at an earlier date.

The Union Minister for Home will visit the Central Forensic Science Laboratory at Ramanthapur in Hyderabad and inaugurate the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (NCFL) in the afternoon. Shah will also meet BJP leaders before proceeding to Tukkuguda and address the public meeting around 6 pm.

The BJP unit in the state is all fired up after its win in the bypolls for the Huzurabad and Dubbaka Assembly seats as well as its good performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls. Party leaders said the BJP is targeting at least 70 of the 119 Assembly seats, particularly the 31 reserved seats (19 SC and 12 ST) and 24 urban constituencies, a strategy that has paid off in other states.