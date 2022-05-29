Arvind Kejriwal challenges BJP to fight 2024 Haryana polls under Khattar’s leadership

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal Sunday challenged the ruling BJP in Haryana to contest the 2024 Assembly election under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Addressing AAP’s ‘Ab Badlega Haryana’ rally in Kurukshetra, Kejriwal said: “Some journalists were telling me that ‘the BJP is going to remove (Manohar Lal) Khattar sahab, they are replacing him with someone else as chief minister.’ Have you heard about it? Is Khattar sahab corrupt? Does he not work? I would like to challenge the BJP, if they have courage, contest the 2024 election under the leadership of Khattar sahab.”

This was Kejriwal’s first rally in Haryana after the party’s stunning performance in the Assembly polls in neighbouring Punjab. Like his rallies in other parts of the country, here, too, he began his speech with the slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ and’ Vande Mataram’.

In his native state Haryana, Kejriwal said: “I like it the most when people call me Haryana’s lal. Haryana is my birthplace. And the land of birth is like a mother. A person can’t repay the debt of a mother and the motherland even in seven lives.”

The rally was held just ahead of the civic body polls in Haryana where the AAP leadership has announced to contest the election on the party symbol. Giving a call to support AAP candidates in civic body polls, Kejriwal said: “In the civic polls, show your strength like people of Punjab and Delhi have already shown. Throw out all these political parties. Give us one chance, we will clean corruption from municipal corporations with jhadu and in 2024, we will remove corruption from Haryana. Only AAP can give an honest government. We will end corruption in Haryana, too, after Punjab and Delhi.”

Pointing out the delay in Army recruitment, the AAP national convener said he would write a letter to the prime minister Monday seeking restart of the recruitment process. Claiming that there were one lakh vacancies in the Army, Kejriwal said: “Several youths want to join the Army to serve the country. No recruitment is taking place in the Army after 2020. Therefore, youngsters are crossing the age limit.” The Delhi chief minister also referred to the alleged suicide by a youth, Pawan (23), in a village under Bhiwani district. The youth reportedly died by suicide last month after turning overage for recruitment. Kejirwal himself is from Siwani town in Haryana’s Bhiwani district.

While referring to the year-long agitation of farmers at the borders of Delhi against three contentious farm laws which now stand repealed, Kejriwal congratulated the farmers of Punjab and Haryana for “forcing the Union government to bow down”. “They (BJP) had turned arrogant thinking that nobody would have a say in front of them,” said the AAP leader.

During the rally, the AAP leader also read out a list of recruitment exams whose question papers were allegedly leaked in Haryana in 2020 and 2021. Taking on the Khattar government, Kejriwal said: “When you can’t even hold an exam, what type of government would you run?” Alleging similar practice was prevalent in other BJP-ruled states, the AAP leader mockingly said: “Have you heard about the Genius Book of Records? All big records are mentioned in it. The Genius Book members held a meeting yesterday, in which the BJP was mentioned as a party which let happen the highest number of paper leaks.”

The Delhi chief minister claimed that his government has given jobs to 12 lakh persons in the past seven years, adding they have plans to give employment to 20 lakh more aspirants in the next five years.

Referring to the visit of the then US First Lady Melania Trump to a Delhi government school during her brief visit to the capital in 2020, Kejriwal said: “It was a big thing that the American President’s wife came to see Kejriwal’s school. We must have done something. I would like to ask who came to see the Haryana schools of Khattar sahab? Has someone even come from Sri Lanka? Has someone come from our country? People come

to see your schools only if you do something.”

While referring to the stunning performance of some students of Delhi’s government schools, the Delhi Chief Minister said: “Give us a chance. I will change all government schools in Haryana. I have done this in Delhi. For the past seven years, we have not allowed the private schools in Delhi to increase fees.”

In an apparent offer of free power to Haryana residents in case the AAP is voted to power, Kejriwal said: “I have heard, there are a lot of power cuts in Haryana. We have made power available in Delhi round the clock. Do you want 24-hour electricity supply in Haryana too? In Delhi, we have not only given 24×7 electricity but it’s free too. Do you want free electricity? The government needs to be changed, if you need free electricity, Khattar sahab is not going to give free electricity.”

While referring to the recent arrest of Punjab’s health minister, the AAP leader said: In Punjab, our health minister was seeking money from officers in Punjab. Neither the media were aware nor the Opposition. If there was some other party, it would have asked him to contribute some part of (bribe) in the party fund too. If there was some other chief minister, he would have sought 50 per cent as his share. But the Aam Aadmi Party is not like that. We sacked him and lodged him in jail. In 2015, a Delhi minister was seeking a bribe from a rationwala. An audio recording landed at my place. Neither the Opposition was aware nor the TV channels. I sacked him and handed him to the CBI… Even if my son commits badmashi tomorrow, I will not spare him.”

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta and former Haryana minister Nirmal Singh also addressed the rally.