HashtagPolitics: Kiren Rijiju, P Chidambaram spar over sedition law

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, while hitting out at Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram over his remarks regarding Section 124 A, said that while the UPA government had the worst track record when it came to filing sedition cases, the BJP-led government will protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India, and the rights of the citizens as enshrined in the Constitution.

Congress Govt overturned a court verdict because that govt was neck deep in vote bank politics. UPA Govt has the worst track record of filing sedition cases.

Our Govt will protect the unity, integrity & sovereignty of India & rights of the citizens enshrined in our Constitution. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 12, 2022

“That’s why Nehru Ji brought in the First Amendment and Smt Indira Gandhi made Section 124A a cognisable offence for the first time in India’s history?” Rijiju tweeted on Thursday. He added: “And during Anna Movement & the other anti-corruption movements citizens were subjected to harassment, intimidation and arrests?”

This came after Chidambaram, earlier in the day, hit back at Rijiju over his remarks after the Supreme Court put on hold the application of sedition law, saying he has no authority to draw any “arbitrary Lakshman Rekha”. As the Supreme Court put on hold the application of sedition law, Rijiju invoked “Lakshman Rekha” guiding different institutions, including the Executive and the Judiciary, and said no one should cross their “boundary”.

The Law Minister of India has no authority to draw any arbitrary Lakshman Rekha He should read Article 13 of the Constitution The Legislature cannot make a law, nor can a law be allowed to remain on the statute book, that violates the Fundamental Rights — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 12, 2022

Reacting to his remarks, Chidambaram said the Law Minister of India has no authority to draw any “arbitrary Lakshman Rekha” and should read Article 13 of the Constitution. “The Legislature cannot make a law, nor can a law be allowed to remain on the statute book, that violates the Fundamental Rights. The sedition law, in the view of many legal scholars, violates Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution,” the former Union minister said on Twitter.

The Congress on Wednesday had hailed the Supreme Court’s decision to put on hold the sedition law, saying a clear cut message has gone to subjugators of dissent that “you can no longer suppress the voice of truth” and those critical of the government must be heard.