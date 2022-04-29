Hashtag politics: Tharoor’s poem on ‘mannerless’ row; Haryana minister uses ‘Ladki Hoon’ slogan to hit out at Cong

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday took a dig at the BJP and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal with a poem over the Delhi Chief Minister’s “mannerless” posture row.

The BJP had criticised Kejriwal on Wednesday over his “mannerless” posture during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Covid situation in the country and questioned whether this is how a chief minister should behave at an important meeting.

Tagging a media report on the BJP’s criticism of Kejriwal, Tharoor shared a poem, “There once was a CM of Delhi who stretched from his head to his belly; The onscreen reticulation revealed his pandiculation so BJP frothed & quivered like jelly!”

Tweeting a video of Modi’s interaction with chief ministers, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya had said, “Arvind Kejriwal continues to disgrace himself with uncouth mannerism.”

In the video, Kejriwal was seen sitting in a relaxed manner with his hands behind his head.

Asking whether this is how a chief minister should behave at an important meeting, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla had wondered whether Kejriwal was “bored or mannerless or both”

The virtual meeting of the prime minister with the chief ministers was convened to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Haryana’s Home Minister Anil Vij used the Congress’s “Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon” slogan on Friday to take a dig at the opposition party after Kumari Selja was replaced as its state unit chief.

Claiming that there is a huge difference between the words and the deeds of the Congress, Vij, in a tweet, said, “The Congress, which had raised the slogan of ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’ in Uttar Pradesh, could not tolerate Kumari Selja in Haryana and removed her from her post in an indifferent manner.”

“This is the real face of the Congress that shows how women are respected in that party,” he added.

लड़की हूं लड़ सकती हूं का उत्तरप्रदेश में नारा देने वाली कांग्रेस हरियाणा में कुमारी शैलजा को बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सके और बेरुखी के साथ उनको उनके पद से हटा दिया गया । यह है कांग्रेस का असली चेहरा । कांग्रेस में महिलाओं का सम्मान को दर्शाता है। कांग्रेस कथनी और करनी में बहुत अंतर है । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) April 29, 2022

The Congress revamped its Haryana unit on Wednesday, appointing former legislator and Bhupinder Singh Hooda loyalist Udai Bhan as its chief, replacing Selja. The party also appointed four working presidents — Shruti Choudhary, Ram Kishan Gujjar, Jitender Kumar Bhardwaj and Suresh Gupta — to its Haryana unit.

Selja, a former Union minister, was appointed as the Haryana Congress president weeks before the state Assembly polls in 2019.