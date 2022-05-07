Haryana: Bhupinder Singh Hooda holds meeting with farmers in run up to Congress’s Chintan Shivir

Haryana Leader of Opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda Saturday held discussions with farmer leaders to decide the agenda for the Congress’s Chintan Shivir scheduled to be held in Udaipur (Rajasthan) from May 13 to 15. The former Haryana chief minister is the convener of the committee on agriculture, which has been recently constituted by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka participated in the meeting.

Rakesh Tikait, Yudhveer Singh, Manju Kiran, Ishaan, Ratanman, Ladi Sokhda, Vijay Shastri, Sagar Manwal, Arjun Chaudhary, Ankur Chaudhary, Ravindra Dhama, Jaibir Hooda, Arun Lather, Ashok Solanki, Sunil Solanki, Mukesh Solanki, Rajendra Sura, Ramkishan Mahlawat, Chaudhary Santokh Singh, Bhupendra Singh Ladi, Dharamvir Goyat, Avneesh Chaudhary, Joginder Nain and Naresh Nain represented the farmers at the meet.

“Everyone agreed that farming should be made profitable by giving farmers the MSP under the C2 formula of the Swaminathan Commission. Notably, the Committee of Chief Ministers under my chairmanship in 2009 had also made a similar recommendation. Many recommendations made by the committee were implemented by the erstwhile UPA government. For example, the interest rate on short-term loans was reduced to 4 per cent across the country. Further, the Congress government in Haryana had reduced this rate to zero,” Hooda said.

“Mere announcement by the government is not enough, a law should also be passed to guarantee that all farmers get the MSP. Apart from this, suggestions were made in the meeting to reduce the input cost for farmers,” the Congress leader added.

Farmer leaders also talked about problems faced by farmers in getting subsidy and compensation. Moreover, they discussed the impact of the national import and export policy on the sector. The farmer leaders stated that the policy should be framed keeping in mind the interests of the farmers.

Welcoming the initiative of the Congress, Tikait said, “It is necessary for both the Opposition and the ruling party to discuss the issues faced by farmers.”

Another farmer leader Yudhveer Singh said, “The recommendations submitted by Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s committee to the government in 2009 need to be implemented. Along with fixation of the MSP, the methodology of computing cost of production also needs to be improved.”

Farmer leaders also criticised the electricity bill brought by the Centre, alleging that electricity would become expensive if the bill were to be implemented, precipitating an increase in the cost of farming.

Hooda reportedly assured farmer leaders that their suggestions would be included in the party’s agenda.