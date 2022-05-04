scorecardresearch
Haryana BJP to launch outreach programme covering 21 lakh families as Cong regroups, AAP expands

The BJP' 21-day outreach programme, marking eight years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, will begin on May 5.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: May 4, 2022 2:55:03 pm
Haryana BJP spokesperson Sudesh Kataria said that party leaders and workers will take the welfare policies of the Modi government and the Manohar Lal Khattar-led state government to the public during the outreach programme. (PTI/File)

To mark eight years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana has planned an outreach programme from May 5 (Thursday) which intends to cover 21 lakh families in 21 days.

Haryana BJP spokesperson Sudesh Kataria said that party leaders and workers will take the welfare policies of the Modi government and the Manohar Lal Khattar-led state government to the public during the outreach programme. According to Kataria, Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar recently held a meeting in Gurgaon with nearly 200 party leaders from the state and assigned responsibilities for the outreach programme to various functionaries from booth-level workers to ministers.

The BJP has intensified its organisational activities at a time when Opposition leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda looks to energise Congress workers after getting a “free-hand” in the state party unit with the appointment of his loyalist Udai Bhan as Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief.

Also Read |After Ashok Tanwar, now two Hooda loyalists join AAP

Meanwhile, the BJP’s partner in the ruling alliance Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), led by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, has added 4.5 lakh primary members to the party in the state during a month-long special membership campaign. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also trying to expand its base in the state and has recently welcomed former Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar into its fold.

The BJP’s outreach programme is a continuation of its ongoing efforts to strengthen party units ever since Dhankar was appointed as its state president in July 2020 as he has been conducting one event after another.

In August 2021, the BJP organised ‘Tiranga Yatras’ in Haryana when the state witnessed farmer agitations over the now-repealed farm laws. These were aimed at “creating a passion for patriotism among youths”, according to the BJP leaders. This year, the state BJP celebrated the 125th birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose on January 23.

To observe Shaheed Diwas (the death anniversary of the freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru), the BJP held functions at 306 places in Haryana on March 23.

