Haryana Bills: City vs village, and the cattle in between

The Haryana government’s plan to make a provision for a six-month jail term for those who keep cattle in urban areas — including villages and small towns which are part of civic bodies — without a licence issued by the civic body concerned had to be kept on hold following strong objections by the Congress in the Assembly.

The objectives of the proposed law, and the concerns of the Opposition:

The reasoning behind the Bills

Tabling the Haryana Municipal (Amendment) Bill and Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill during the ongoing Budget Session of the Assembly, Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta said there was a need for uniformity in trade licence fees across all civic bodies in the state, and that the legislation would ease business in urban areas by eliminating the municipality of regulating powers.

The minister said: “The business activities being carried out now have gone through a huge transformation as compared to trade/business activities which were being carried out during 1911. The municipality was the only regulatory authority at that time but now many regulatory authorities are in place, such as the Pollution Control Board, Industrial Safety and Health under the Factories Act, 1948 etc… As such, there is no justification (for) licences by municipalities for such types of businesses which are regulated by other statutory authorities.”

The issue of cattle

As per the legislation, “no person shall use or permit to be used any place or premises for keeping horses, cattle or other quadruped animals or birds for transportation, sale or hire or for sale of the produce” without a licence. Violating the law would be punishable with imprisonment for a term up to six months or a fine.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said there was mismanagement in urban areas due to cattle and several complaints regarding trade licence fees.

The Opposition’s objections



Congress MLA Varun Chaudhary said several different things had been mixed in the Bills without an understanding of the ground realities. “Whenever any municipal body is carved out, nearby villages are also added to the civic body keeping in view the requirements of a specific number of persons for such a body. In rural areas, most people keep cattle including cows for their milk requirements. Several poor families are dependent on these cattle for their livelihood too. Now, suddenly a provision of a six-month jail term has been proposed just for keeping a cow at home… If you say that cattle are causing pollution and clogging drains in semi-urban areas, then how will a licence make a difference? Cattle are already banned in sectors of urban areas and we don’t have objections to the same, but such a ban in the entire area which comes under the jurisdiction of civic bodies is not justified.”

Congress MLA Jagbir Malik said such a law might lead to inspector raj in towns with police seeking bribes to let the poor keep cattle in their homes.

Select Committee



Even Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta as well as leaders of BJP ally JJP expressed reservations over the Bills. JJP MLA Jogi Ram Sihag said: “Village Sisay of Hisar district has been converted into a civic body but everybody keeps cattle in their homes there. By this mathematics, the entire village has to seek permission to keep their cattle.” Sihag said the condition of seeking permission could be imposed for just dairies.

The Select Committee to which the Bills have been referred now will comprise legislators of the ruling BJP-JJP alliance as well as the Opposition. The CM said the issue of trade licence fees may be addressed by an administrative order for the time-being.

Cattle numbers



Livestock census by the Haryana Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department show a steady rise in cattle numbers in the state, from 15.40 lakh in 2003 and 18.08 lakh in 2012 to 19.32 lakh in 2019.