55 years a pair, Haryana takes first steps towards separate Assembly building

Five decades after Haryana was carved out of Punjab, the state has started taking steps towards setting up separate buildings to house its institutions.

The first off the blocks might be a new Assembly building, after the Chandigarh administration, on the intervention of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, offered Haryana three possible sites.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Speaker Gian Chand Gupta led a delegation to inspect the three sites in presence of top Chandigarh administration officials.

Haryana was created as a separate state on November 1, 1966, under the Punjab Reorganisation Act. Since then, the Union Territory of Chandigarh has remained the joint capital of both states, while Punjab and Haryana also share one Civil Secretariat building, and High Court and Assembly complex.

Haryana is planning to have separate buildings for all three, even as many issues continue to remain contentious between the two states – from Haryana seeking removal of the word ‘Punjab’ from nearly 237 Acts (especially related to police and revenue departments) that are applicable in the state as well, to both laying claim to Chandigarh as capital, and Haryana seeking Hindi-speaking areas from Punjab, to sharing of Satluj-Yamuna Link water.

Soon after taking over in Punjab, the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government had stirred a controversy by passing a resolution staking complete claim over Chandigarh. The Haryana Assembly had countered with a similar resolution.

With the BJP in power both at the Centre and in the state, the Haryana government expects its search for land in Chandigarh for a separate Vidhan Sabha complex to be successful. Both Khattar and Speaker Gupta have said a bigger and modern space is needed to accommodate Haryana’s legislators and officials.

Khattar had raised the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, noting that with delimitation due, by 2026, the number of Haryana MLAs may increase to 126 from present 90. Khattar had also claimed that Haryana had been denied its due share in the Assembly complex by Punjab for 55 years, and that Punjab had encroached upon its area.

The CM said there was no space to accommodate the Haryana Assembly’s 350-odd officials either, forcing three-four departments to share a single room. Six-seven Class I officers often share one room, he had said.

The Haryana government had sought at least 10 acres of land for construction of an Assembly building.

Among the three sites under consideration, one is near the Chandigarh Railway Station, and another on IT Park Road, about 5-6 km from the existing Vidhan Sabha complex.

The Jannayak Janata Party, an ally of the BJP in power, has also been seeking a separate High Court building for Haryana. Both the state and Punjab have raised the matter with the Union Law Ministry.

Last month, Khattar said the two states would be sending their proposals in this regard to the Union Home Ministry. He said he was of the view that Chandigarh should also have a separate High Court.