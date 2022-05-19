Day after Hardik leaves, Gujarat Cong top leaders meet Naresh Patel, share breakfast

Top leaders of the Gujarat Congress met Patidar leader Naresh Patel at the latter’s farmhouse on the outskirts of Rajkot city on Thursday morning. The Congress leaders, including AICC in-charge Raghu Sharma and Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Jagdish Thakor, are in Rajkot for the party’s Saurashtra zonal Chintan Shivir, and their meeting with Naresh Patel came a day after Hardik Patel quit the Congress.

The Congress leaders drove to Patel’s farmhouse Shivansh in Rangpar village near Nyari-II dam on the north-western outskirts of the city and held discussions with the Leauva Patel leader, who is chairman of the Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT) and one of the leading industrialists of Rajkot.

“We met over breakfast at Naresh Patel’s farm. It was more a courtesy call than anything else and lasted for about half-an-hour,” a Congress leader who was part of the meeting said. Naresh Patel also called it a courtesy meeting.

Sharma and Thakor were accompanied by Congress Legislature Party leader Sukhram Rathva and other office-bearers and elected leaders of the party. “We were all in Rajkot for the Chintan Shivir and paid a courtesy visit,” the leader said.

He clarified that Naresh Patel was not invited to the Chintan Shivir.

Three days ago, Hardik, also a Patidar face, had met Naresh Patel at Khodaldham, the shrine of Goddess Khodiyar, built by the SKT. Hardik was accompanied by Alpesh Katheriya, the incumbent convenor of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and PAAS functionary Dinesh Bambhaniya. PAAS had spearheaded the Patidar quota agitation, led by Hardik.

In his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Hardik wrote about the party’s leadership “lack of seriousness of purpose”.

On his meeting with the Congress leaders, Naresh Patel told The Indian Express: “Two days ago, Raghu Sharma called me, expressing his desire to meet me. Subsequently, a few Congress MLAs also got in touch with me about Sharma’s desire to meet me. I told them that they are welcome. Accordingly, we met over breakfast this morning.”

Naresh Patel has been talking about making his political debut with the Assembly elections scheduled later this year. He reportedly met the Congress high command last week.

On Thursday, he said he was yet to take the final call on whether to join politics or not, or which party to join if he did.