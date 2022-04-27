Hanuman Chalisa row’s ‘special’ Sainik, 80-yr-old aajji on fire

Recently, Chandrabhaga Shinde, a vegetable vendor from Mumbai’s Sewree and an old Shiv Sena supporter couldn’t believe her ears when she received a phone call from the local party shakha informing her that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family will be visiting her to take her “ashirwaad (blessings)”.

And when the surprise guests arrived at her home on April 24, “I felt like I got my dues for selflessly participating in the party’s activities.” “I am an anari (clumsy) woman but he touched my feet and took my ashirwaad,” she beams.

Over 80 years of age, Shinde was among the protesters raising slogans outside Matoshree (residence of the Thackeray family in Bandra) on Saturday morning, to “prevent” Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana and Badnera MLA Ravi Rana from reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside the Chief Minister’s house.

While speaking to the press during the protests, Shinde recited a dialogue from the movie Pushpa, “Jhukega nahi (won’t bow down)” after which Sena workers started calling her ‘Fire Aajji (grandmother)’ as the protagonist in the movie calls himself.

“Ravi Rana kayar hain, Aajji amchi fire hain (Ravi Rana is coward and our grandma (Aajji) is fire,” Sena workers were shouting during the protest.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Shinde’s home while skipping the event where Prime minister Narendra Modi received the first-ever Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award.

A native of Chiplun, Shinde lives on rent in a one-room house in a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building with her son and grandchildren. Her husband and two sons have passed away. Once a vegetable vendor, Shinde now does cleaning work at the office of a senior police officer.

Since the Shiv Sena was formed, says Shinde, she has been with the party, and now holds the post of deputy shakha pramukh.

“I remember some Sena workers had requested my father-in-law to send me with them and he agreed. That’s how my journey started and I have never thought of leaving the party since then. They fight for the rights of Marathi Manus (people)…,” says the octogenarian, adding that she once met party supremo Bal Thackeray when he was brought to the court near her house.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray and son Aaditya Thackeray meets 80-year-old Shiv Sena worker Chandrabhaga Shinde at her residence, in Mumbai. (Twitter) Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray and son Aaditya Thackeray meets 80-year-old Shiv Sena worker Chandrabhaga Shinde at her residence, in Mumbai. (Twitter)

“I have been part of protests against the BJP, MNS and also Kangana Ranaut. I have been picked up twice by police for protesting and have also got injured during some of the demonstrations. But I have never asked the party for anything,” Shinde smiles.

Talking about the recent protests, her 30-year-old grandson, Rajesh, says, “A night before the protest, she was sleepless. She woke me up in the middle of the night to ask me if it was time. By the time I woke up in the morning, she had already reached the local shakha, and was at Matoshree at 8.30 am.”

After the protest in the scorching heat, Shinde was taken inside Matoshree by the Thackeray family and given refreshments. She was then sent back home.

A day later her grandson got a call from the shakha to be ready for “special guests”. Around 3 pm, two hours before the visit, the Shindes were told that the Chief Minister and his family would be arriving soon. Soon, scores of policemen, including senior police officers, started clearing out the vehicles parked outside their building and checked their home as per security protocol. All members of the family were asked to come out of the house for a few minutes after which a bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) accompanied by a sniffer dog checked their house. The LPG cylinder was removed.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray and son Aaditya Thackeray meets 80-year-old Shiv Sena worker Chandrabhaga Shinde at her residence, in Mumbai. (Twitter) Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray and son Aaditya Thackeray meets 80-year-old Shiv Sena worker Chandrabhaga Shinde at her residence, in Mumbai. (Twitter)

The CM was accompanied by his family and mayor Kishori Pednekar, apart from the local corporator and other senior officers.

“…Such Shiv Sainiks are the biggest blessing that I have got from Sena pramukh (Bal Thackeray). We exist because of such workers. It’s my responsibility to meet and touch her feet. She was out there in the scorching sun to make it clear that Sainiks will not bow down,” CM Uddhav Thackeray said after meeting Shinde.

During their conversation, says Shinde, CM Uddhav Thackeray told her that he remembers seeing her in protests since his childhood. “He gifted me a Siddhivinayak Ganpati idol and he and his sons touched my feet and asked me to take care of my health. I told him I have been paid (with Thackeray’s visit) for all the efforts I have for the party. They also invited all of us to their house.”

Shinde also clarified that while some “rivals” spread rumours that she asked Thackeray for a house, that wasn’t the case. “I just said that my house is stuck in the SRA project due to which I am living on rent. I never asked for any house.”