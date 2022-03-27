Half of UP’s districts have no ministers in Yogi’s new team

Half of the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh find no representation in the Yogi Adityanath ministry that took oath on Friday, with the team of 53 ministers, including Adiyanath, representing 37 of the state’s districts.

Four of the five districts where the ruling BJP did not win any seats are among those that have gone unrepresented, shows a district-wise analysis of the ministry list. The BJP didn’t win any of the Assembly segments in Ambedkar Nagar, Kaushambi, Ghazipur, Azamgarh and Shamli districts. Except for Kaushambi — from where Keshav Prasad Maurya, who, despite his loss from Sirathu seat has been retained as Deputy Chief Minister — all others have drawn a blank in the new ministerial formation.

Among other districts that have gone unrepresented in Adityanath’s new team include Gonda and Bulandshahar, in each of which the BJP won all seven seats; Amroha, where the BJP won two out of four seats and Badaun (three out of the six for the party). Of the 38 districts without ministerial representation, in eight, the BJP’s allies have won a seat each — in Bahraich, Farrukhabad, Fatehpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Pratapgarh and Siddharth Nagar, the Apna Dal (S) won a seat each, while in Maharajganj, Sanjay Nishad’s NISHAD Party has a seat. Both the allies who have been made ministers — Ashish Patel of the Apna Dal (S) and Sanjay Nishad are MLCs.

Also, Ayodhya, where a Ram temple is being built and where the party won three out of five seats, doesn’t have a minister. However, the adjoining Barabanki district has a minister in Satish Sharma, who has been elected from Dariyabad Assembly seat.

Data show that there are three districts that have three ministers each: Varanasi (Raveendra Jaiswal, Anil Rajbhar and Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu); Shahjahanpur (Suresh Khanna, Jitin Prasada and JPS Rathore); and Kanpur Dehat (Rakesh Sachan, Ajit Pal and Pratibha Shukla).

There are nine districts with two ministers each: Agra (Baby Rani Maurya and Yogendra Upadhyay); Ballia (Dayashankar Singh and Danish Azad Ansari); Saharanpur (Jaswant Singh Saini and Brijesh Singh); Hardoi (Nitin Agarwal and Rajni Tewari); Aligarh (Sandeep Singh and Anup Pradhan Valmiki); Meerut (Dinesh Khateek and Somendra Tomar); Sitapur (Suresh Rahi and Rakesh Rathore); Deoria (Surya Pratap Shahi and Vijay Laxmi Gautam) and Gorakhpur (Yogi Adityanath and Sanjay Nishad).

Besides the districts from where the BJP has not won a single seat, the districts which have no representation in the Adityanath ministry are: Amroha, Auraiya, Behraich, Balrampur, Basti, Bhadohi, Bijnore, Budaun, Bulandshahar, Chandauli, Etah, Etawah, Ayodhya, Farrukhabad, Fatehpur, Firozabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hapur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Kasganj, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Maharajganj, Mahoba, Pratapgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shravasti, Siddharth Nagar, Sultanpur and Unnao.

Of UP’s 18 administrative divisions, Basti (comprising Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar and Siddharth Nagar districts) and Devipatan (Behraich, Balrampur, Gonda, Shravasti districts) have no representation in the government.

Of Ayodhya division’s five districts, only two (Amethi and Barabanki) have got a minister each. While Kanpur city has no representation, there are three ministers from the adjoining Kanpur Dehat district (Rakesh Sachan, Pratibha Shukla and Ajit Pal).

The districts that have one minister each include: Bareilly (Arun Saxena); Mau (Arvind Sharma); Chitrakoot (Ashish Patel); Kannauj (Asim Arun); Rampur (Baldeo Singh Aulakh); Moradabad (Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary); Lucknow (Brajesh Pathak); Hathras (Dharmveer Prajapati); Rae Bareilly (Dinesh Pratap Singh, who contested against Sonia Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls); Jaunpur (Gireesh Yadav); Sambhal (Gulab Devi); Mainpuri (Jaiveer Singh); Muzaffarnagar (Kapil Agrawal); Ghaziabad (Narendra Kashyap); Baghpat (KP Malik); Mathura (Lakshmi Narayan Chaudhary); Amethi (Mayankeshwar Singh); Prayagraj (Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi); Banda (Ramkesh Nishad); Pilibhit (Sanjay Gangwar); Sonbhadra (Sanjeev Goud) and Jalaun (MLC Swatantradev Singh).