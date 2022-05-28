scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Govt turning blind eye to Muslims’ hardships: Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind chief

Speaking at a two-day meeting of its management committee, Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani also assured that the body would pass resolutions on the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque and the Taj Mahal mosque cases during the meeting.

Written by Amit Sharma | Meerut |
Updated: May 28, 2022 7:33:57 pm
Madani added that no one could understand the hardships being faced by the Muslim community in the present times. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind chief Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani Saturday said that the government had turned a blind eye to the hardships that Muslims in the country were facing.

Madani was speaking at a two-day meeting of its management committee which began on Saturday.

“The country is going through a phase of turmoil but those in the government have sealed their lips which is a cause of concern for all. Muslims are facing hardships even when they walk on the streets of their towns. We will bear every torture but will not let anyone dismember our country. We can compromise on all issues but not at the cost of the country,” he said Madani.

He added that no one could understand the hardships being faced by the Muslim community in the present times. “Har zulm seh lenge, lekin isko hamari kamzori na samjhe. (We are ready to face any kind of hardship but this does not mean that we are weak). We at the Jamiat are torchbearers of peace and want to foster brotherhood. This is why we are ready to face any eventuality,” he said.

“We cannot extinguish fire with the fire. We have to defeat the atmosphere of hatred with love. Be calm and do not get swayed by the designs of those who want to disintegrate our country,” he said.

He also assured that the body would pass resolutions on the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque and the Taj Mahal mosque cases during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Abul Qasim Nomani of the Darul Uloom Deoband, an Islamic seminary, said, “Our country is like a bouquet in which people of every religion live with peace. It is our unity that makes our country Hindustan. We are supposed to preserve these values to save our country.”

