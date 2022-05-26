Eyeing 2024, BJP ministers to visit seats lost in 2019

STEPPING UP preparations for the next Lok Sabha elections, the BJP on Wednesday asked its Union ministers to visit more than 140 constituencies across the country, where the party could not win in the 2019 polls, and interact with party workers and beneficiaries of government welfare schemes to boost the party’s prospects.

The ministers are expected to launch their electioneering work during the outreach exercise to mark eight years of the Narendra Modi government, sources said.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Party lawmakers have been asked to visit the constituencies as part of the booth strengthening campaign from May 25 to July 31. Each MP has been asked to monitor booth strengthening activities of 30 party workers, who would be assigned 100 weak booths in a particular constituency, while each party MLA will have to oversee activities in 25 booths that will be taken care of by 10 party workers.

“Thus, the party will see that at least 77,800 booths are strengthened in terms of activities and members. In states where the party has to get into massive expansion programmes, there will be a special team of four leaders to take charge,” said a source.

During a meeting with the Union ministers at the party headquarters here, both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda urged them to intensify the outreach programmes ahead of the 2024 elections.

The meeting also discussed the programmes for the government’s eighth anniversary celebrations. The most significant of them will be communicating to the people about “effective implementation” of welfare schemes for the poor and weaker sections.

Sources said the party will be targeting women and beneficiaries of the government schemes in the upcoming elections as well.

The ministers were asked to hold multiple press conferences and campaign programmes to explain the government’s initiatives to ease the inflationary pressure – an outcome of global situations such as increase in prices of crude oil and the Russia-Ukraine conflict – on the common people. The government has already announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel. With these and other measures, such as curbs on wheat and sugar export, the government has addressed the major concern, price rise, the sources said.