Concerns over Puri heritage project take political turn as BJP, BJD trade fireworks

The concerns over the impact of the ongoing Puri Heritage Corridor project on the structural safety of the 12th century Jagannath temple seem to have turned into a political slugfest between the principal Opposition BJP and the ruling BJD in Odisha.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha recently, the BJP’s Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi alleged illegality in the implementation of this ambitious project being undertaken by the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government. She also claimed that the state government carried on with its construction work in prohibited areas near the Jagannath temple despite the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)’s letter asking the government to “stop” it.

On Monday, Sarangi, while referring to an ASI letter dated February 5, 2022, to the Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC), which is undertaking the digging work close to the temple’s boundary wall, tweeted: “Archaeological Survey of India has issued a letter to the concerned authorities of Puri for stopping work in the Prohibited area (100 metres) of Jagannath Temple, Puri. But work has not stopped by the State Govt till now. Illegal this is! Isn’t it time for all of us to SAVE OUR TEMPLE?”

However, during his visit to the holy town Monday, Odisha chief secretary Suresh Mohapatra, said, “The Srimandir Heritage Corridor (Puri Heritage Corridor) project is being undertaken for the benefit of lakhs of devotees. I don’t think there is any threat to the temple.”

The BJD has rejected Sarangi’s claims, asserting that there has not been a violation of any law during the implementation of the Puri Heritage Corridor project. The ruling party has maintained that the project is being carried out in coordination with the ASI.

The BJD’s Puri MP Pinaki Misra said, “The work is being carried out after getting an NOC from the NMA (National Monument Authority) and ASI is also a part of the project.”

Taking a swipe at Sarangi, Misra also said, “Many people have a crab mentality. Neither will they do anything nor will they let anyone else do anything.”

The rules under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act stipulate that the area within 100 metres of a protected monument is prohibited for any new construction unless the ASI and the NMA give their clearance in special cases.

Hon’ble CM @Naveen_Odisha laid foundation stones for Shree Setu Project, Jagannath Ballav Pilgrim Centre, Multi-level Car Parking at Jail Road, BadaDanda Municipal Market Re-dev., Swargadwar improv, Puri Sea Beach Vending Zone, Centralised Kitchen.#ABADHA #TransformingPuri pic.twitter.com/YrNgj3Faai — PuriOfficial (@Puri_Official) January 16, 2020

For the Puri Heritage Corridor project, the NMA has issued an NOC to the state government for the construction of a cloakroom, a shelter pavilion, three toilets, an electrical room and a pavement within the 75-metre radius of the temple. This is with regard to the point that public amenities do not come under the definition of construction as per the AMASR Act and that the NMA has no objection if the project is being carried out under the ASI’s supervision.

Following its senior officials’ recent visit to the project site for inspection, the ASI had shot off a letter to the state government on March 5, asking the authorities to submit revised proposals for the development of Heritage Parikrama Corridors around the Jagannath temple. The ASI’s letter stated that as per their discussions with the state officials over the heritage corridor project, “The concept plan of the State Government aims to provide amenities and beautify the entire environs of the temple. The proposed amenities are required for the devotees, it was agreed that this may be allowed”.

The ASI has decided to work on the project’s design in coordination with the state government so that there is no visual impact on the main temple. “One point of discussion was the proposed reception centre which is at a distance of 75 metres from the temple (part falls under the prohibited area). The building is proposed to be used to hold devotees before they proceed to the main complex. Given that this would be very essential, it was decided that the state government would consider options to slightly move the building beyond 100 metres,” the letter said, adding that moving the building beyond 100 metres would be in the interest of the temple’s safety.

On its part, the Patnaik government issued a statement on March 11, saying “The Archaeological Survey of India has been supportive of the Odisha Government’s activities. The Director General, ASI also visited the Srimandir in Puri on 21st February, 2022 and reviewed the developmental works of Heritage Parikrama (Corridor) around Shri Jagannath Temple.”

The government’s statement added that the “support by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, NOC by National Monument Authority and the support by Archaeological Survey of India clearly demonstrates that the Puri Heritage Corridor Project is doing very well and progressing with the blessings of Lord Jagannath”.

The project is envisaged to transform Puri into an international heritage site. With an estimated cost of Rs 3,200 crore, the project is aimed at redeveloping major portions of the holy town and in the vicinity of the temple for visitors and tourists.

Ever since the work on the project began on January 20 this year, questions have been raised by several outfits and sections of temple servitors and locals on the structural stability of the 12th-century temple as JCB machines are being used to dig up the area within the 75 metre radius of the ASI-protected shrine to set up public amenities.