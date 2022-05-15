At Chintan Shivir, Sonia announces nationwide yatra on Gandhi Jayanti, says ‘we will overcome’

The three-day Chintan Shivir of the Congress came to an end in Rajasthan’s Udaipur with Congress president Sonia Gandhi telling the party that “we will overcome”—an obvious reference to the continuing electoral slide of the party—and announcing that they will undertake a Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Yatra in October.

“We will launch a national Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra beginning on Gandhi Jayanti this year. All of us will participate in it. The Yatra is to strengthen the bonds of social harmony that are under stress, to preserve the foundational values of our Constitution that are under assault and to highlight the day-to-day concerns of crores of our people” said Gandhi.

She also announced that a “Compact Task Force” will be set up to drive the process of internal reforms that are essential and that have been discussed in different groups over the last three days.

“These reforms with a focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will cover all aspects of the organisation including structure, rules for appointments to party posts, communications and publicity, outreach, finances and election management. The composition of the Task Force will be notified in the next two-three days,” she said.

Besides, she said she has decided to set up an “advisory group” drawn from the CWC that would meet regularly to discuss and deliberate upon political issues and challenges before the party.

“Of course, we do have the CWC that meets from time to time and that will continue. The new group is not, however, a collective decision-making body but will help me get the benefit of the vast experience of senior colleagues. It too will be notified very soon,” she said.

Concluding her short address, she said the party will surely overcome the challenges that it is faced with. “We will overcome. We will overcome. We will overcome. That is our determination. That is our NavSankalp. The Congress will have a new uday (rise). That is our nav sankalp (new oath),” she said.