Chhattisgarh: Congress banks on promise of new district in Khairagarh bypoll, BJP on urban voters

The bypoll to the Khairagarh Legislative Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district was conducted Tuesday with a voter turnout of nearly 78 per cent. The ruling Congress believes that its promise to carve out a new district for Khairagarh would lead to its win on the counting day (April 16) while the BJP banks on its sway among urban voters as it gears up for the 2023 assembly polls.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (Jogi) MLA Devwrat Singh on November 4, at the age of 52. Singh, who had quit the Congress to join the party set up by former chief minister late Ajit Jogi was the scion of the Khairagarh royal family.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Singh’s brother-in-law Narendra Soni contested for the JCC(J) while both the Congress and the BJP fielded OBC candidates — district Congress chief Yashoda Verma and Komal Janghel, who had lost to Singh by 870 votes in 2018, respectively.

For the BJP, former chief minister Raman Singh and senior leaders like Prahlad Patel, Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Phaggan Singh Kulaste conducted rallies in the constituency. Janghel is an active face in the area, they claimed.

The Congress campaigned vigorously as Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel held roadshows for six days in a row. The party also released a manifesto, unlike two other earlier bypolls, promising the creation of a new district centred at Khairagarh as the present district headquarters is at least 40 km away.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel posted on social media on April 7 ‘a save the date’ announcement which read that on April 16, Verma would become the MLA from Khairagarh and on April 17, a new district named Khairagarh-Chuikhadan-Gandai would become a reality. The Congress said that the government was mindful of the public’s demands.

Opposition BJP leaders questioned the announcement claiming that the Congress was putting a condition to create a new district. “So if they lose, the district would not be made? This is a misuse of position. The Congress should then start declaring every constituency as a separate district in anticipation of the upcoming elections,” BJP leader Vishnudeo Sai said.

Raman Singh quipped on social media: “Congress had promised during the municipal election that a new district would be made if they win. Now they are promising again. The people of Khairagarh have been neglected, no manifesto will save the Congress.”

Earlier, on Independence Day in 2021, the Chhattisgarh government announced the formation of four new districts – Mohla-Manpur, Sakti, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh and Manendragarh – and in the budget session, CM Bhupesh Baghel allotted Rs 235 crore for the setting up of new districts.

The state formed in 2001 with 16 districts currently has 32. The state government plans to create 36 districts befitting the name of the state, sources in the government say. “When an area is declared a district, the permeance of government schemes increases in it and a collector is appointed for better monitoring and efficient development. Districts in our state were so big that some regions would always find them inaccessible. We are bringing government institutions closer to people,” a senior official close to the chief minister’s office said. However, the creation of a district is a bureaucratic exercise that adds to the cost of the exchequer.