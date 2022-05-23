Now, Naidu, Pawan Kalyan praise BJP for fuel price cuts

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday lauded the central government for providing relief to the people by reducing prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. Naidu also welcomed the Centre’s call to state governments to decrease state-level taxes to reduce the burden on people.

Pointing out that Rajasthan, Orissa and Tamil Nadu governments had reduced their respective taxes on fuel, the TDP chief demanded that the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh follow suit.

Naidu’s statement comes a day after Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan issued a similar statement, after hinting at a public meeting that he would try to convince BJP leadership to agree for a tie-up between BJP, TDP, and Jana Sena for next elections. BJP leaders did not respond.

Pawan Kalyan has been saying that opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh should form an anti-YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) alliance so that the anti-government vote is not split. He said that if it is split, YSRCP will come to power again in 2024, and that, he said, would push the state into darkness.

“I feel that people who are hard hit with the rising prices will get relief with reduction of prices of petrol and diesel. I wholeheartedly welcome the decision taken by the central government’s top leadership to decrease the excise duty on petrol and diesel. As a result, it is commendable that the prices of petrol and diesel have been brought down to the tune of Rs 9.50 and Rs 7 per litre respectively,” Pawan Kalyan said.

“I also feel that with the decision of the BJP government, lower-income groups and middle-class people may get relief as there is a possibility of a fall in prices of essential commodities to some extent. The reduction of Rs 200 on gas cylinders being given under the PM Ujwal Yojana scheme will certainly help the poor,” he added.

Both Naidu and Pawan Kalyan said that it was now the state government’s turn to reduce prices. They said that the Centre had cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre on petrol and by Rs 6 per litre on diesel. “Many states responded to the Centre’s call and Andhra Pradesh should also follow,” Naidu said.

“I wish the Andhra Pradesh government too follows the central government and reduces taxes. On one hand, the people of Andhra Pradesh are facing difficulties travelling on damaged roads. On the other, they are hit hard with repairs to their vehicles. In spite of the bad situation, road repairs are not taken up. I request that the YSRCP government considers people’s demands to reduce the local cess on petrol and diesel and give them relief,” Pawan Kalyan said.