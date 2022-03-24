Chandra Shekhar Aazad: ‘Oppn hoped for upper-caste votes, it was never going to happen…no one spoke about reservation’

Azad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from the Gorakhpur Urban seat but lost his deposit after managing to secure only 7,640 votes. He speaks to The Indian Express about the Uttar Pradesh polls, the BSP and the future of Dalit politics in UP, where the Samajwadi Party’s campaign fell short, and how the BJP can be ousted from power in the future.

How do you see the election results in Uttar Pradesh where the BJP secured an overwhelming majority?

BJP people worked hard. And then, they misused government machinery. Just before the elections, they also made big claims and promises regarding smartphones and reducing power bills. The BJP bought votes at several places. The Opposition was also scattered. In my understanding, there is no democracy in the country or UP. In a democracy, any common person can take part in elections. But that is not the case because there is a money-based monarchy where only someone with money can contest elections. I contested the polls this time and saw that if one does not have a few crores in the account they will lose elections. How will a poor person contest when all parties are spending huge amounts of money to contest elections? I have learnt a lot from this election — that organisational strength has to be built over years and not just six months before the polls. The Opposition lost because it entered the poll fray six months before the polls and was not even united.

Akhilesh Yadav allied with smaller parties. What is your take on the alliance’s performance?

The alliance was incomplete and, hence, the results were also incomplete. I had said long ago that without taking along the Bahujan Samaj, when the BJP is fighting using the ‘80 vs 20’ rhetoric, then the Opposition will have to fight on the principle of ‘85 vs 15’. That means bringing together the oppressed against the oppressor. The Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Castes, and minorities will have to come together. The BJP is not just fighting for power but is changing the system. They are violating people’s rights. They are selling public properties and ending the government system. They are indulging in politics of revenge and blackmail. In such a fight, a lie was spread that Brahmins were angry with the BJP. They weren’t. All upper-caste votes were in the BJP’s favour. And the Opposition misread the situation and they hoped for votes from upper castes, which was never going to happen. No one spoke about reservation and backlog in recruitment for reserved government jobs. If someone does ask about it, the BJP files fake cases against them. The BJP has already murdered democracy and people who are jailed in fake cases for raising their voice do not get bail from courts because the BJP conspires there too. The BJP won because this election’s narrative was not about the oppressed against the oppressor. I went to meet the alliance partners but they were confident about forming the government. The result of that confidence is for everyone to see.

The SP and other Opposition parties have been accused of ignoring Dalits and Muslims during the campaign. Akhilesh Yadav shied away from even mentioning Muslims while campaigning. There is this fear that a party will lose its Hindu votes if its talks about Muslims. What do you make of these allegations?

I feel that such people and Muslims are equally responsible for this. Muslims vote to defeat the BJP, they don’t vote for their share. They rely on leaders and the leadership only wants votes at the time of elections. Whenever there is injustice, we must raise the voice of the communities we claim to lead. If the leadership doesn’t do this, it is cheating them and it is wrong.

Where do you think the BSP failed?

Tell me about the five times in the last five years when the BSP either held agitations or protested on issues of the Bahujan community. Everyone knows the answer. The truth is the BSP works for upper-caste communities and has left its basic principle behind. The BSP has abandoned the 85 per cent Bahujan Samaj that was created by honourable Kanshiram and has gone with the remaining 15 per cent. BSP chief Mayawati is the one who makes decisions in the party. She allotted the tickets and the results are for her to see. She is responsible for the performance.

Where do you see the Azad Samaj Party in the future?

We have given the oppressed communities an alternative. Earlier, there used to be one party — the BSP. Now, we are also an option and people have to choose. And we will work hard for the next five years so people choose us in the future.

Where do you see Dalit politics in UP going? The BJP claims the community has voted for it.

Kanshiram sahab’s politics was based on an ideology. He reached out to all sections and explained what democracy is. The awareness of Dalits has also weakened because the movement has weakened. Our party is small, but we are working to reach out to people. As far as the BJP’s claim is concerned, I don’t believe it because that is only possible after a caste census. Dalits have voted to stop the BJP and know that the BJP does politics along the lines of religion. The BJP has been at the Centre for a long time now and has only worked against the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes. They have reduced the budget for scholarships of students from disadvantaged backgrounds…The BJP doesn’t take action in cases of atrocities against SCs and STs and people know this.

We have seen the BSP ally with the SP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Before that, in 2017, we saw the Congress and the SP come together. But on both occasions, the BJP emerged victorious. What strategy should be adopted to defeat the BJP now?

I am working on the strategy of Azad Samaj Party and not the Opposition’s.

But you are a part of the Opposition and talk of unity among the Opposition parties.

We will prepare a leadership of the Bahujan Samaj and will work on strengthening our party. We will give them what is their due. I have said multiple times that a community’s share in society should be based on its population. And if this is tinkered with at any level, then there will be anger and opposition. And this slogan of ‘Jiski jitni sankhya bhaari, uski utni hissedari’ needs to be strengthened and taken forward. People also need to be made aware of the slogan of ‘vote humara raj tumhara, nahi chalega’. The BJP takes the votes of the weak and gives power to the rich corporates. They are opening doors for people from some particular communities while pushing others towards slavery. A people’s movement is required to topple the BJP and that movement will be prepared based on issues.