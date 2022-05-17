Chidambaram, Congress question timing of CBI searches

FOLLOWING THE CBI searches at his residences, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said that the search team found nothing and seized nothing.

Questioning the timing of the searches, Chidambaram posted on Twitter: “This morning, a CBI team searched my residence at Chennai and my official residence at Delhi. The team showed me a FIR in which I am not named as an accused. The search team found nothing and seized nothing. I may point out that the timing of the search is interesting.”

Congress’s communication department head Randeep Surjewala said Chidambaram is a patriot, whose commitment to the country is unquestionable. “To plant source-based preposterous allegations against a former home minister and finance minister by CBI reflects the lowest ebb in political discourse,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken said the party stands with Chidambaram and argued that the searches were aimed at harassing him. He also questioned the timing, saying it was an attempt to divert the attention of the people from the real issues.

Chidambaram, he said, was Union home minister in 2010-11. “Now we are in 2022… They are doing all this after 12 years. So the question is about timing. Why is it coming up after 12 years,” Maken said.