Both MVA, BJP on populism side over hot-button agri pump dues

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government announced on March 16 that the electricity supply to farmers’ water pumps will not be disconnected for the next three months despite their mounting dues. Regardless of different ruling parties or coalitions, the Maharashtra government’s energy department has been reeling under the crisis of spiralling arrears linked to agricultural pumps for nearly a decade, with every dispensation continuing to resort to populism over this hot-button political issue.



What is Maharashtra’s agricultural pump arrears crisis?

Maharashtra energy department principal secretary Dinesh Waghmare says the outstanding dues from farmers over power bills for their agricultural pumps have been pending since 2013-14. He points out that such dues affect the energy department’s finances. The department had come out with a policy in 2020 for farmers to pay their dues, when nearly Rs 15,000 crore was waived. But this policy did not receive any response from farmers.

What happened in the Assembly on March 16?

The issue of disconnecting power supply to farmers’ pumps for not clearing their dues was discussed in the Maharashtra Assembly on March 16, when even the ruling coalition MVA’s MLAs such as the Shiv Sena’s Babaji Kalyankar and the NCP’s Prakash Solanke opposed it and demanded relief for the defaulting farmers. The BJP’s Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Devendra Fadnavis supported their demand. Many MLAs from both the ruling coalition and the Opposition maintained that such farmers must be given relief at least till the end of the current Kharif season.

What stand did the MVA government take?

Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut, in his reply, told the Assembly that power to agricultural pumps would not be cut off for the next three months to give farmers time to harvest their Kharif crops across the state. He said the state-run Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has been burdened with arrears to the tune of about Rs 64,000 crore. Out of this, the arrears linked to agricultural pumps amounted to Rs 44,920 crore up to December 31, 2020, Raut said, adding that the arrears of consumers whose electricity supply have been disconnected due to non-payment of dues stood at Rs 6,423 crore.

The minister also said that the arrears of the domestic, industrial and commercial consumers by March 2021 amounted to Rs 7,568 crore. He said various municipal councils and corporations owed the MSEDCL Rs 9,011 crore and that the state government offices owed it Rs 207 crore. He said that after the

government offered an instalment payment option to the industrial, commercial and domestic consumers, their power dues had come down to Rs 5,492 crore by January this year. The government has also offered an amnesty scheme for farmers with pump dues, and would waive their penalties worth Rs 15,097 crore, which would reduce such arrears to Rs 30,731 crore, he added.