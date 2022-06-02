BMC ward reservation: Cong leaders lash out at Sena, see plot to ‘finish off’ party

Ahead of the much anticipated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, reservation across the 236 electoral wards has emerged as the latest point of friction between the Shiv Sena and Congress, which are part of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance but are opposing parties in the Mumbai civic body.

In Tuesday’s ward reservation lottery draw for the 236 wards, 21 of the 29 Congress corporators saw their wards’ reservations changed.

Upset Congress corporators alleged wrongdoing in the ward allocation and preferential treatment to the Shiv Sena. Former corporator and opposition leader in the BMC Ravi Raja called it “a systematic approach by the State-appointed BMC administrator and Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal to finish the Congress” and threatened to approach the judiciary for a recourse.

Ravi Raja’s ward, No. 182, as well as those around it have been reserved for women, leaving him with no wards in his home base Sion.

While all parties, including the Sena, BJP and Samajwadi Party will suffer some setbacks due to the reservation changes, the Congress might find it tougher than others to find winning candidates for the newly reserved wards. The Congress last headed what is Asia’s richest civic body in 1992. The number of party corporators has been gradually declining, from 75 in 2007 to 52 in 2012 and 29 in 2017.

The contest for the corporation is seen as largely between the Sena and BJP, with the latter accusing the Congress of only putting up “friendly opposition” in the Sena-led body. The Congress absence as the poll campaign gathers heat is acute – restricted to just a few tweets on pre-monsoon work – with even the fledgling Aam Aadmi Party making more noise.

Last week, while around 150 members of the Mumbai Congress executive committee met H K Patil, the AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra, and three secretaries — Ashish Dua, Sonal Patel and Sampat Kumar — along with other office-bearers, there was no specific discussion on the coming polls.

Among those who have raised concerns over the state of affairs is Congress leader Milind Deora. He tweeted: “Just because we joined an alliance to ‘keep BJP out’, @INCIndia must not play 3rd fiddle & risk becoming irrelevant in Mumbai, its birthplace. We have a duty towards our corporators, karyakartas & above all, the voters of Mumbai. I second the proposal to knock on the court’s doors”.

The Congress was formed in Mumbai in December 1885.

Of the 236 wards in BMC, 50% or 118 are reserved for women. Among these, 109 are reserved for women in the general category, eight for SC and one for ST women candidates.

Raja also questioned the “preferential” system of allotting wards for reservation. “The rules state that all wards are to be treated as new wards and the lottery has to be conducted afresh. This preferential system is not in tune with the law. We will consult our legal team and senior leaders and then decide how to move the courts.”

Defending the ward reservations, the BMC said it was carried out as per the State Election Commission notification and, accordingly, wards which had not been reserved the last three times – 2007, 2012 and 2019 — were directly kept for women. This added up to 53 wards, including Ravi Raja’s.

In the second category fell wards which had not been reserved for women in 2012 and 2017 but kept aside for them in 2007. Thirty-three wards fell in that category.

The third group comprised wards reserved for women in 2012, but neither 2007 nor 2017. These added up to 63, of which 23 were drawn by lottery to be reserved for women.

This is the second time in the last two weeks that issues related to the BMC electoral process have cropped up between the two parties. Earlier, Congress chief Nana Patole had lashed out at the Sena over how the BMC ward delimitation was carried out, with Congress leaders alleging that the new wards would benefit the Sena. “Be it in Mumbai or Pune, if some parties of the MVA draft the ward structure as per their convenience, we will certainly approach the court on the issue,” the Congress leader said.