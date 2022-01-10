Assembly polls: Punjab’s biggest farm union not to support any political party

Punjab’s biggest farm union BKU (Ugrahan) Monday declared that it won’t support any political party in the upcoming Assembly polls. The farmer outfit which has a large base in Punjab’s Malwa belt has also made it clear that it is not going to oppose anyone in the elections which may prove an advantage to those farm leaders who are jumping in the poll battle.

When the farmer agitation was going on against three contentious farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in July 2021 had suspended senior farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni from the morcha for a week. That time, the SKM was not happy with Chaduni for his statements in which he had suggested the farmer leaders should contest the Punjab polls. However, BKU (Ugrahan) president Jogidner Singh Ugrahan today said: “That time the agitation was going on and participation in the elections or announcement was banned. That’s why this action was taken. But the SSM has been formed after withdrawal of the agitation.”

Two political outfits formed by the farmer leaders – Chaduni’s Samyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) and Balbir Singh Rajewal’s Samyukta Samaj Morcha (SSM) – Sunday initiated talks for a possible alliance for the upcoming polls. Both have been important leaders of the SKM– which spreaded a long agitation against three contentious farm laws which now stand repealed–like Ugrahan.

When asked about their stand on the support to the political outfits formed by the farmer leaders, Ugrahan said: “Neither we will support them nor anyone else. We will not participate in the elections (to support anyone or field candidates).”

Ugrahan also claimed the farmer leaders participating in the polls “will be back to them” adding “they have gone for a visit (experiment). He said: “What type of relations to be maintained with the SSM formed by 22 farmer outfits, these things will also be finalised in the upcoming meeting of the SKM on January 15.” Ugrahan also hinted that they will consider (positively) if the 22 farmer outfits which have formed SSM separate their political outfit from their unions.

Explaining his point of view over the participation in political battle, Ugrahan said: “Different persons have opted different ways to improve the system. Someone believes the system can be improved by being a part of it. On the other hand, someone else thinks the system is too big, so how to take initiative for the same. The latter thinks the people should be made aware so that they know who is their enemy. How the loot takes place and who indulges in lootes ? How the policies are framed. This is important to know first to avoid falling in the web of the system.

Giving reference to the past experiences, Ugrahan said: “Several others took such dreams earlier too like Bhupinder Singh Mann. He remained a member of Rajya Sabha. He thought that he may improve the system by raising his voice. Lakhowal sahab had also formed the Lokhit Party. He also thought to improve the system by contesting the elections. Later, he remained chairman of the Market Committee for 15 years. But he could not make an improvement. This is the misconception of our comrades that the system can be improved by entering into it. They may give it a try.”