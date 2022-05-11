Celebrations to mark 8th year in power: BJP plans minority outreach to discuss Centre’s initiatives

AMID ALLEGATIONS of minorities being targeted in BJP-ruled states, the ruling party plans to reach out to minority communities to “hold discussions”. BJP national president J P Nadda has directed the party’s minority cells in every state to hold outreach programmes with the communities from June 6 to June 8.

In a booklet, sent to all state units with guidelines and directions to celebrate the eighth anniversary of the BJP in power at the Centre, the central leadership has asked the “minority departments to go to the minority communities to explain the initiatives taken by the Modi government for them and make them aware of the programmes of the Centre for them”.

The 26-page booklet, titled as 8 Saal: Seva, Sushasan Aur Garib Kalyan (8 Years: Service, Good Governance and Welfare of the Poor), asks the party to organise various outreach programmes from May 30 to June 15, and convey to the people the works and schemes of the government as well as its achievements.

Party workers have been asked to dedicate 75 hours over 10 days to convey to the people the welfare schemes initiated by the BJP government in the past eight years. These days will be divided for farmers, women, SCs, OBCs, extremely poor, tribals and beneficiaries of various schemes.

The party leadership would also honour those who facilitated the vaccination programmes in their respective areas.

The BJP will launch an anthem, website and a pocket diary detailing the government’s works done in the past eight years as well as its achievements in various fields. The party leaders have been advised to use the hashtag #sevasushashangareebkalyan on social media while promoting the government’s works.

The leaders have also been instructed to advertise central schemes across social media platforms and cinema halls. They have been asked to organise the meetings of the beneficiaries of the schemes as well.

The ministers have been asked to take out “Vikas Theertha Yatra” while BJP chief ministers have been asked to release booklets detailing the programmes and achievements of the state governments.

The BJP’s youth wing will organise a Vikas Teerth bike rally between June 7 and June 13 in various districts of the country in which ministers will also participate. There will be tribal fairs and Birsa Munda Viswas rallies in different parts of the country as well.