Birbhum violence ruckus in House: From one of BJP’s first Bengal MLAs to Oppn leader, these are the 5 suspended lawmakers

Five BJP legislators of the West Bengal Assembly were on Monday suspended by Speaker Biman Banerjee until the next session after members of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Opposition party scrapped inside the House over the violence in Birbhum’s Bogtui village. Here are brief profiles of each of the suspended MLAs.

Suvendu Adhikari

Once close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and a prominent TMC leader, Adhikari is now the face of the Opposition in the state. He is the leader of the opposition. He defeated Banerjee in Nandigram by 1,956 votes in the last Assembly election. Suvendu Adhikari was also MP from 2009 to 2014 and 2014 to 2016, and Transport, Environment and Irrigation minister in the TMC led State Government from 2016 to December-2020.

Monoj Tigga

A former RSS worker, Tigga represented the BJP in the Assembly when it had only three MLAs. The Alipurduar MLA is now a prominent face of the saffron party in the House.

Shankar Ghosh

Ghosh was a close associate of the CPM’s Ashok Bhattacharya, former Siliguri mayor, whom he defeated in the last Assembly election. He is now emerging as one of the BJP’s young leaders and also a good speaker inside the House.

Narahari Mahato

Once a Congress leader, Mahato joined the BJP before the 2021 Assembly election and was elected from the Joypur constituency of Purulia district. He became a vocal face of the Opposition in the House within one year.

Dipak Burman

Burman was a grassroots worker of the BJP who rose to become an MLA of the party. He represents Alipurduar district’s Falakata constituency.