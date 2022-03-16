Bigger Picture: Why Maharashtra Speaker’s post is now vacant since more than a year

THE PERMISSION for election to the post of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker has been denied by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, saying the matter is sub-judice. As the issue looks set to further accentuate the conflict between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the Governor, here is how it came about:

A rule change

On December 23, 2021, the Principal Secretary, Maharashtra Assembly, issued a notification making amendments to the procedure for electing the Speaker. This was based on suggestions by the rules committee regarding Rules 6 and 7 for election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker. As per the amended rules, the “secret ballot” system for election was replaced with an “open” voting system, under which the Speaker could be chosen by a “show of hands or voice vote”. Moreover, the date of election of the Speaker was to be notified by the Governor now on the recommendation of the Chief Minister, rather than the Governor announcing the same.

The post

The Maharashtra Assembly Speaker’s post is vacant since February last year, when Nana Patole resigned from the post and became the state Congress president. Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal has been discharging the duties of the Speaker.

It was in the Winter Session that amendments were made by the rules committee to the election of the Speaker, with the government fixing the date for election as December 28.

The BJP opposed it saying it would not be right to hold the election with 12 of its MLAs suspended for one year, a move that it had challenged in the Supreme Court. Their suspension has since been set aside by the Court.

The Governor also objected to the rule changes, saying it would examine if these were in accordance with the Constitution. Finally, the MVA government deferred the election to avoid any confrontation with the Governor.

The BJP court plea

BJP MLA Girish Mahajan went to the Bombay High Court arguing that the amendments allowed the Chief Minister alone to advise the Governor on the Speaker election without consulting the council of ministers, calling it “arbitrary” and “unconstitutional”. Mahajan also called giving power to the CM to fix a date for the election as infringing upon the independent powers of the Governor and hence against the Constitution.

On the change from secret to open ballot, Mahajan stated: “There is ambiguity as the entire procedure of election by secret ballot system has been deleted from the old rules and no other procedure has been defined. Hence, it gives the entire power of recommending the name of the Speaker and deciding the procedure for election of the Speaker with the Chief Minister, which raises questions regarding the impartiality of the post of the Speaker.”

A separate PIL on the same lines was also filed by one Janak Vyas.

The MVA government response

The state government questioned the maintainability of the petitions, stating that both were filed with “gross delay” and were “politically motivated”.

Given the extremely hostile relationship between the MVA and the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP, the MVA government is believed to have primarily brought in the rule changes to guard against embarrassment of cross-voting during the Speaker election. The MVA has the support of 169 MLAs in the 288-member strong Assembly. The BJP sees another chance to keep the triumvirate of the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress off balance.

The HC order

On March 9, the High Court “outrightly rejected” Mahajan’s contention, saying: “It is, indeed, unfortunate that Mahajan, himself being MLA, has either not read the amendments or, even after reading the amendments, has feigned ignorance of the purport and tenor thereof. Fixing a date of election and the election itself are not one and the same… Rule 6(1), in its new avatar, does not make any significant change in relation to election of the Speaker; further, the other sub-rules are clear how the Speaker is to be elected. Choosing or selection would obviously be ascertaining which member has garnered the maximum votes. The language of amended Rules 6 and 7 (is) clear and admit of no ambiguity.”

The court also said that Article 178 of the Constitution, which deals with election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of an Assembly, does not refer to an election but says that the members of the Assembly shall “choose” a Speaker from among themselves. “There is no warrant to uphold the contention that it is only through a secret ballot that the Speaker should be elected. We also hold that choosing by show of hands or voice vote does not offend any provision of the Constitution,” a Bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta held.

The court also termed the PILs before it as “politically induced litigation”.

Even before the HC order, the MVA government was planning to hold the Speaker election in the Budget Session that commenced on March 3, and sought the go-ahead of the Governor.

After the court order

On March 13, BJP MLA Mahajan approached the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order. On March 15, Governor Koshyari denied permission to hold the election, stating that the matter was sub-judice.