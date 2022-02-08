Now civic poll lists caught in TMC cracks, Mamata weighs in for senior leaders

The coming civic elections in West Bengal are proving to be another exercise in careful balancing between the old guard and the new, by Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.

With nephew Abhishek Banerjee now the undeclared heir apparent and the face of the next generation TMC, Banerjee has tried to placate the old brass by giving it leeway over candidates for the coming polls. The message went across after protests over some names; the corollary being that Abhishek and advisor Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC could give their “suggestions” and no more.

Also Read | Open war between Mamata and Dhankhar hits a bitter flashpoint

The latest tussle between Abhishek and senior TMC leaders spilled into the open after two candidate lists for the civic polls were released under TMC name. While one was published by its senior leaders Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Halim, Aroop Biswas and Subrata Bakshi; another popped up on the party’s official website, and was said to have been the one shortlisted by I-PAC.

I-PAC’s involvement in the TMC, since after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections that saw the BJP make huge gains in Bengal, largely is on account of Abhishek. As a senior TMC leader says, “Abhishek thought the party needed a proper direction and professional approach, and brought in I-PAC. But, a majority of the party leaders believe Mamata Banerjee is the only leader who can make a difference in any political fight.”

On Monday, Partha Chatterjee, the TMC general secretary, directly attacked the political consultancy group, saying: “I will do what the party says, and I only follow Mamata Banerjee. I have no deal with I-PAC.” He also hinted that it was I-PAC that was responsible for the two-list goof-up.

TMC leders Partha Chatterjee, Aroop Biswas, Abhishek Banerjee, Firad Hakim, Dereko Brian at the extended party core committee meeting at Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata in 2019. (Express Archives) TMC leders Partha Chatterjee, Aroop Biswas, Abhishek Banerjee, Firad Hakim, Dereko Brian at the extended party core committee meeting at Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata in 2019. (Express Archives)

Banerjee acted quickly in putting the official stamp on the list released by the senior leaders, and made it clear that I-PAC should restrict itself to giving suggestions to the West Bengal unit and government.

A leader close to Banerjee claimed she was “furious” about what had happened. “She talked to Chatterjee and Subrata Bakshi. She realises there are differences between Abhishek and his followers, and the senior leaders of the party. So, she distanced herself from I-PAC and gave a free hand to senior leaders in the civic poll elections.”

A section of the TMC leaders said it wasn’t just the internal opposition to I-PAC that was behind Banerjee’s decision. “She is also getting negative feedback on I-PAC from Goa and Tripura (where the TMC is trying to make inroads). In Goa, after a delayed start, AAP may do better (than the TMC). In Tripura too, Sudip Roy Burman’s decision to go to the Congress fold after quitting the BJP is being seen as I-PAC’s failure.”

The leader close to Banerjee said she would not want the situation to fester. “We are expecting Didi to also resolve the differences between her nephew and other senior leaders very soon.”