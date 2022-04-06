By-poll watch: TMC bets on Babul Supriyo riding Mamata wave to victory but his past a drawback

In the run-up to the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2021, he was a minister in the Narendra Modi government and campaigned for the BJP. He even sang the saffron party’s campaign song “Ei Trinamool aar noy (This Trinamool no more)”. Now, the singer-turned-politician finds himself as the TMC’s candidate for the April 12 Assembly by-poll in Kolkata’s Ballygunge constituency. The election became necessary following the death of senior state minister Subrata Mukherjee last November.

Supriyo, who was the MP from Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district, quit the BJP last September, two months after being dropped from the Modi government. The same month, he joined the TMC.

The former BJP leader’s candidature, however, has not gone down well with several people, including sections of his party. The Bengal Imams’ Association has also protested against the move.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Supriyo has been accused of inciting violence in Asansol during the Ram Navami celebrations in 2018 in which a local Imam’s son was killed. And this is a potential pitfall in a constituency like Ballygunge where more than 30 per cent of the electorate is Muslim.

Some in the TMC are concerned that Supriyo will not be able to attract the votes of the minority community. “Subrata Mukherjee was a popular face in Bengal politics who was an old-school Congress leader with a secular image. But, Babul Supriyo has a BJP and communal background which is damaging his and TMC’s image in this by-poll,” said a TMC leader.

But Kolkata Mayor and senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim dismissed such concerns. “West Bengal has a secular tradition maintained by both Hindus and Muslims. That will be maintained in this by-poll too. Here, people will not vote for Babul Supriyo. They will vote for Mamata Banerjee to make her more powerful in national politics.”

On Wednesday, Supriyo was supposed to campaign in the Assembly’s minority-dominated Park Circus area. But the former MP gave it a miss and instead some of the party’s star MLAs such as director Raj Chakraborty and actor June Maliah campaigned for him.

“Why is the candidate not campaigning here? What is stopping him from coming here? It is because he has a past that the people have not forgotten,” said Atif Mohammad who owns a shop on Beniapukur Road.

A local resident, who did not wish to be named, said, “We have nothing against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. But Babul Supriyo played communal politics when he was with the BJP. Now he has joined the TMC. Therefore, the people are in two minds about him.”

Defending himself against such accusations, the TMC candidate had claimed at a media interaction on Tuesday that he had to toe the BJP’s “communal line” when he was with the saffron party and was also forced to support BJP leaders’ “hate speeches”.

In Ballygunge, Supriyo is up against the BJP’s Keya Ghosh and the CPI(M)’s Saira Shah Halim who is the niece of actor Naseeruddin Shah and daughter-in-law of former West Bengal Speaker Hashim Abdul Halim.

The Left is hoping for minority votes to swing its way because of Supriyo’s candidature. “In this constituency, out of the Kolkata municipal corporation’s seven wards, minority voters have a dominant presence in four. And minority voters will not forgive Supriyo for what he did in Asansol,” a senior CPI(M) leader told The Indian Express.

Halim is also banking on Supriyo’s past to help her get votes. At a campaign event on Wednesday, she said, “I visited all the wards of the constituency. People are not ready to accept Babul. Not only because he was in the BJP and is anti-minority, but also because he is not accepted by the bhadralok Bengalis.”

Supriyo’s former party colleague Samik Bhattacharya said he was confident of a BJP win because voters “will not accept Babul Supriyo”.

Ghosh, the BJP candidate, meanwhile said on the campaign trail on Wednesday, “I do not want to categorise the voters into minority or majority. I am reaching out to all of them. We believe in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Biswas’. I don’t know whether Babul Supriyo is a heavyweight candidate but he surely is not a challenge before our party.”