Newsmakers of the Week | SP leader Azam Khan, ex-Tripura CM, and cricketer-turned-politician leader now in jail

A senior Samajwadi party leader who walked out of jail after over two years, another leader, from the Congress, who was sent to jail in a 34-year-old case, and a chief minister and a Lieutenant Governor who resigned — these are the Newsmakers of the Week.

Azam Khan, the SP leader who walked out of jail

As he walked out of jail on Friday, all eyes were on senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. Imprisoned for the past two years, Azam Khan remained very much a part of the political discourse, especially since the recent Uttar Pradesh results. Azam’s popularity among Muslims in the state, whose vote the SP counts on, is unquestioned. To keep him with the SP will require some deft handling on Akhilesh Yadav’s part. Read Asad Rehman’s report on how the choices Azam makes now will shape Opposition politics in the coming days in the state.

Bengal ministers in ‘SSC scam’ spotlight

Two ministers in the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led government, Partha Chatterjee and Paresh Adhikari, are now under the scanner in connection with alleged irregularities in the state School Service Commission’s (SSC) appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff in state government and government-aided schools between 2014 and 2021. Atri Mitra profiles the two ministers — Mamata’s trusted lieutenant & a former Left leader — who are among the Newsmakers of the Week.

Navjot Singh Sidhu

On a day when the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict in a case of road rage against him, flamboyant cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu was seen riding an elephant at a rally against inflation in Patiala. Drama, hyperbole, and passion have always come naturally to Sidhu in his journey from cricket and cricket commentary to judging a comedy show, and finally to politics. Read Manraj Grewal Sharma’s report on Sidhu, who in search of a second wind, was brought to a crashing halt by SC verdict.

Former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

Anil Baijal, who was appointed as the Delhi Lieutenant Governor in 2016, resigned this week. As the search begins for the next person who can govern Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government might find itself missing Baijal. Reason? For all his run-ins with the AAP regime, Baijal enjoyed good relations at a personal level with its leaders, being a mild-mannered person who, with his long stint in bureaucracy, knew how to handle the workings of officialdom. Read Mallica Joshi’s report on the IAS officer who brought experience of working in Delhi to the job.

Ex-CM Biplab Kumar Deb

As swift was his rise to become the Chief Minister of Tripura at the relatively young age of 48, so came the end of Biplab Kumar Deb’s tenure. Last week, taking everyone by surprise, Deb put in his papers, soon after his return from Delhi, reportedly on the instructions of the BJP high command. Read more about the fast rise, hard fall of Biplab in this report.