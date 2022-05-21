After 4,000 blows, low-key JD(U) leader Anil Hegde has last laugh

On March 1, 1994, Anil Hegde, then in his early thirties, was among a handful of Janata Dal workers who were detained by the Delhi Police for violating Section 144 outside Parliament.

Over the next 14 years, Hegde would go on to court detention for “over 4000 times”, as he would diligently turn up, along with some fellow party workers, in the high-security zone to protest against the global trade policies pushed by then GATT (General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade) director-general Arthur Dunkel.

Cut to May 2022. The 62-year-old, low-profile leader Hegde, a long-term aide of late socialist stalwart George Fernandes, is all set to get elected to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar after being nominated for its bypoll by the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), an offshoot of the Janata Dal.

“During the protest, which continued for over 5,100 days till 2008, our workers courted detention (outside Parliament or at Jantar Mantar) daily. Barring a few times, when I had to travel to other states for work, I used to get detained daily. Police used to literally wait for us to turn up to detain and take us to the Parliament Street police station,” Hegde told The Indian Express.

Knowing that his claim may evoke disbelief, Hegde hastened to add laughingly that he has meticulously maintained the records of his detentions during that entire period. A native of Karnataka’s Udupi district, Hegde started his political journey as a Janata Party youth worker when he was in a Mangalore college several decades ago.

Hegde would soon catch the attention of party leader MP Prakash. “Ramakrishna Hegde and SR Bommai, father of current Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, were CMs in quick succession. As the organisation secretary of the state party unit, I used to lead a team that scanned newspapers everyday and set up fact-finding missions on atrocities against the marginalised and Dalits. Often, it used to be embarrassing for our own government but we persisted,” he said.

He came in touch with Fernandes during the latter’s frequent trips to Bangalore. “Young party workers tried to catch his attention by handing him their visiting cards. George would collect them. But later, at party meetings, he would tell them that a party worker should be identified among the working class, artisans, peasants for their struggles and movements, not through visiting cards,” he said.

Hegde’s ties with Fernandes deepened in 1993, when the latter launched an agitation against Cargil INC, an American multinational firm, which was establishing a mega salt manufacturing facility at Gujarat’s Kandla, a coastal town. “I was stationed in Gandhinagar and Kandla and co-ordinated the protests as people came from across the country (to join it),” he recalled.

Dear #GeorgeFernandes ,an eternal rebel,created new path-was at his simplest best.Inspiring.His bungalow on KrishnaMenonRd had open doors,no security-& he was #DefenceMinister.Once I went to see him,didn’t find,came Anil Hegde,told cooly-he is washing cloths,will join u soon. pic.twitter.com/7KzsUhYRcL — Tarun Vijay தருண் விஜய் भारत के वीर सैनिकों की जय (@Tarunvijay) June 3, 2018

Hegde’s successful steering of the agitation earned him accolades, and Fernandes would go on to ask him to lead the movement against the Dunkel-GATT policies. “The decision to launch the satyagraha on the GATT issue, of which our daily detentions outside Parliament and later at Jantar Mantar were a part, was taken on January 20, 1994, at Mavalankar auditorium of the Constitution Club of India,” he said.

During 1994-2008, Hegde remained closely associated with Fernandes and used to stay at his official residence at Krisha Menon Marg. Fernandes was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2007. With feuds in the Fernandes family breaking out over his custody between his estranged wife Leila Kabir and confidante Jaya Jaitley, Hegde moved to the JD(U) office in Delhi, before shifting to Patna. Fernandes passed away in January 2019.

Based in Bihar for more than 12 years now, Hegde stays in the JD(U)’s Patna office. He has been the party’s national returning officer, handling organisational elections and membership drives among other responsibilities. “My father was an advocate and my family is into horticulture. But I was drawn to socialist politics very early in my life. And I have never hankered for any posts,” said Hegde, who wears only sandals and hand-woven khadi clothes, much like his mentor Fernandes.