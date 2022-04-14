All rise for Ambedkar: How political parties celebrated Ambedkar Jayanti today

Parties across political hues may differ on other historical figures, but not B R Ambedkar, the tallest Dalit leader and the architect of the Indian Constitution, whose importance and stature in the political sphere is now uncontested. This was evident on Thursday, Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, when tributes were paid to him by leaders across parties and from different corners of the country. April 14 is now marked as a public holiday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“Babasaheb’s thoughts on the welfare of the downtrodden and oppressed sections have been an inspiration for our government. This is the reason that all our schemes have been implemented keeping in mind the poorest of the poor and we have taken many steps in the direction of social justice.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

“The Modi government has been working continuously for the last 8 years in building the India of Babasaheb’s dreams.”

बाबासाहेब अम्बेडकर जी का विराट जीवन स्वयं में सामाजिक न्याय व समरसता का ऐसा अमर विचार है जिसने भारत को प्रगतिशील व सर्वसमावेशी संविधान देकर न सिर्फ देश को एकता के सूत्र में बांधा बल्कि हर वर्ग को अपना जीवन संवारने के लिए समान अवसर व अधिकार देकर देश के विकास में सहभागी बनाया। pic.twitter.com/AGz8YS7c6W — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 14, 2022

BJP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said “the resolve of social justice is reaching its fruition under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister”, and cited Ambedkar’s ideas of “Freedom, Equality and Fraternity”.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanath pays tribute to Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at Ambedkar Pratima in Lucknow. (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanath pays tribute to Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at Ambedkar Pratima in Lucknow. (PTI)

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government “fondly cherishes the ideals, values & virtues” of Ambedkar, and reiterated its “commitment to his principles of equality & justice”.

A towering visionary and one of the tallest architects of modern India, we so fondly cherish the ideals, values & virtues of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar. On his Jayanti, I pay my reverence to Baba Saheb and reiterate our commitment to his principles of equality & justice. pic.twitter.com/d3NJik3O2b — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 14, 2022

Congress

Senior party leader Rahul Gandhi hailed Ambedkar for giving India “its strongest pillar of strength — our sacred Constitution”.

On the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary, my tributes to Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar, who gave India its strongest pillar of strength – our sacred Constitution. #AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/4fVbwKvp8w — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2022

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said: “Babasaheb gave the blueprint of nation building based on the ideas of justice, liberty, equality, fraternity, self-respect and unity and integrity… Various forces are attacking these values… In the honour of Babasaheb, we all have to stand firm and defend the Constitution and the values enshrined in it.”

…ये मूल्य हमारी ताकत हैं। आज तमाम शक्तियां इतिहास से आए इन मूल्यों पर गहरा प्रहार कर रही हैं। संविधान को कमजोर कर रही हैं। बाबासाहब के सम्मान में हम सबको दृढ़ होकर संविधान की और उसमें निहित मूल्यों की रक्षा करनी होगी। 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 14, 2022

BSP

Party supremo Mayawati said: “The parties and their governments with their casteist mindsets might ignore the struggles and message of Babasaheb Ambedkar, and target his followers, but the BSP movement for their self-respect and pride is not going to stop.”

BSP supremo Mayawati pays tribute to Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary, at party office in Lucknow. (PTI) BSP supremo Mayawati pays tribute to Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary, at party office in Lucknow. (PTI)

CPM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said Ambedkar’s struggles and ideas should be an inspiration for “our fight for a world free of caste exploitation and inequality”. “It is the need of the communal forces to nullify the Constitution of the country. which is the cornerstone of Indian democracy. It is the responsibility of every democratic believer to resist this.”

B.R Ambedkar was the principal architect of our Constitution and an indefatigable crusader of social justice. Let’s get inspired by his struggles and ideas for our fight for a world free of caste exploitation and inequality. #AmbedkarJayanti wishes to all. pic.twitter.com/UpwmerxPIF — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 14, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party

Announcing that his government’s Specialised Schools of Excellence will now be known as B R Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said: “Babasaheb Ambedkar gave maximum emphasis on education and what could be a better way of paying homage to him than naming best of our schools after him.”

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at an event to rename Delhi’s Specialised Schools of Excellence to B R Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence. (Photo: Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at an event to rename Delhi’s Specialised Schools of Excellence to B R Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence. (Photo: Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal)

Trinamool Congress

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said Ambedkar’s life and work should guide everyone “to work tirelessly for the good of all and to uphold the principles of our Constitution”.

NCP

Party chief Sharad Pawar said that at a time when neighbouring Sri Lanka and Pakistan are facing instability, India continues to remain stable and united due to the Constitution given by Ambedkar. “India is a continent-like country, which has people belonging to different castes and speaking different languages and has different regions. Still, its stability has remained intact. The important reason behind this is the Constitution given by Babasaheb.” Pawar said Ambedkar was an “equally important economist”, noting that he had held portfolios of electricity generation and water conservation in the government that was formed before Independence and took key decisions in these spheres.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar paying tributes to B R Ambedkar at an event. (Photo: Twitter/@PawarSpeaks) NCP chief Sharad Pawar paying tributes to B R Ambedkar at an event. (Photo: Twitter/@PawarSpeaks)

President Ram Nath Kovind hailed Ambedkar’s ideal of “Indian first, Indian later and Indian last”; Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu called him “the voice of the socially oppressed.

President Ram Nath Kovind pays homage to Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at the statue located in the Parliament House Complex. (Photo: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn) President Ram Nath Kovind pays homage to Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at the statue located in the Parliament House Complex. (Photo: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena) paid floral tributes to Ambedkar at ‘Chatiyabhoomi’, his memorial in central Mumbai.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pays tributes to Ambedkar at ‘Chatiyabhoomi’. (Photo: Twitter/@OfficeofUT) Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pays tributes to Ambedkar at ‘Chatiyabhoomi’. (Photo: Twitter/@OfficeofUT)

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin (DMK) marked April 14 as “Day of Equality” while Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (JD-U) called Ambedkar “a great thinker, writer, speaker, legal expert” and “an inspiration for all Indians”.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paying tributes to Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, in Patna. (Photo: Twitter/@NitishKumar) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paying tributes to Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, in Patna. (Photo: Twitter/@NitishKumar)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP) has declared that Ambedkar’s birthplace Mhow will be included as a destination in the government’s ‘Teerth Darshan Yojna’. (Mhow saw visits by Chouhan and other BJP leaders as well as senior Congress leaders).