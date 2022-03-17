Steady and slow, AAP seeks to take momentum to Bengal, start with panchayat polls next year

After storming to power in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now working to revive its presence in West Bengal and has announced its plans to contest next year’s panchayat elections in the state.

A national-level AAP leader, however, said the party’s primary focus remains on states such as Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. Though it would contest local body polls in states where strong regional forces are present — like the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bengal — the focus at the moment would remain on developing an organisational presence there, added the leader, who did not wish to be named.

“There is no point in making a push in states where strong regional players have been successful at keeping the BJP at bay,” said the party functionary.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party first made its foray into West Bengal at the beginning of 2013, following its success in Delhi, and contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in the constituencies of Kolkata North, Barrackpore, Howrah, and Raiganj. But after a debacle in the polls, the entire state unit folded up and merged with the BJP.

AAP leaders in the state who claimed to have joined the party two to three years ago said they had been working since February 2020 to strengthen the organisation. In recent days, the party has revived its activities in Kolkata. It organised a rally from the city’s Girish Park area to Esplanade on March 13. The following day, the AAP Mahila Shakti, the women’s wing of the party, announced at a press conference in Kolkata that it had formed a state-level steering committee.

The AAP’s central command has also formed a five-member team that has been given the responsibility of coordinating with the party’s state office-bearers and conducting doorstep campaigns. The party has also started a “missed call” membership drive to build up its support base in the state, taken to social media platforms to reach out to potential supporters and spread its message, and is preparing to reopen its state headquarters within a week.

AAP state spokesperson Arnab Maitra, who is also in charge of the party in Howrah district, told The Indian Express, “We had conducted a missed call campaign during the ‘India Against Corruption’ movement. The party is now taking it forward. We are trying our best to only include people with a clean background. Even when I joined the party, there was a scrutiny process after which I was allowed to join. People with corruption charges and a criminal background won’t get access to the party.”

Asked about the party’s plans to contest the panchayat polls, Maitra, who joined the AAP two years ago, said, “We know there will be violence during the panchayat polls, but that is not on our mind. At present, we are concentrating on strengthening our organisation, going to people, and asking for their vote based on whatever we have done in Delhi and in a year’s time we will be showing them the Punjab model as well. We are just looking to strengthen our base here. What we are looking to do is make education a factor, and health and unemployment a talking point. We are not here to challenge any party.”

An AAP leader said on the condition of anonymity, “Without an organisational structure, a political outfit cannot survive no matter what. We have been working towards it for quite some time now. We have set up bases and are ready to contest the panchayat polls.”

But is the party in a position to make any electoral impact? “Now that the party is restructuring itself in Bengal, winning votes is not the agenda,” said an AAP member who did not wish to be identified. “Our objective has always been good administration, good education, and good health. We have seen the transformation of schools in Delhi. It has to start somewhere in Bengal.”

Asked if Arvind Kejriwal was trying to compete with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for a more prominent national role, Maitra claimed, “We don’t have a national ambition. Neither is Arvind Kejriwal eyeing the PM post nor do we think of that.”

Responding to AAP’s attempts to again get going in the state, TMC MP Santanu Sen said the party should concentrate on other states and leave out West Bengal where people only trust Mamata Banerjee.

“If the Aam Aadmi Party is really interested in ousting the BJP from India in 2024 then they should try campaigning in BJP-ruled states and not West Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee has already defeated the BJP. Cutting across party lines, almost everyone in the state has benefitted from the schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. So, they do not even think of any party apart from the TMC,” Sen added.

BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya said the Kejriwal-led party’s attempts to gain a toehold in the state would prove to be futile. “We have seen that when the AAP first came to Bengal, they could not gather workers and they went away. People have the right to contest elections from anywhere they want but it is useless as they do not count in Bengal. What happened to Mamata Banerjee in Goa? Her competitors were Independent candidates. In Bengal, it will be the same for the AAP.”

