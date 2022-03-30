AAP marks Jammu presence with Doda rally; rivals take note, watch ranks

The spectacular win of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab is reflecting now in neighbouring Jammu. A road show by the party on Monday in the hilly Doda district turned into one of the largest political rallies in the area since the abrogation of Article 370.

The Delhi-based party does not have a presence in the Union Territory, and the large turnout took observers as well as rival parties by surprise.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Led by an Independent Doda District Development Council (DDC) member, Mehraj Malik, the rally started with about 500-600 AAP workers packed in buses, cars and two-wheelers from Kahara to Doda town. However, people kept joining the cavalcade along the way, most of them on their own vehicles. Videos show people raising slogans of “Inquilab Zindabad” and “Sher Aya Sher Aya (The tiger is here).”

The AAP rally incidentally came just three days after senior BJP leaders, including its UT president Ravinder Raina, took out a similar march in Doda. Kahara, from where AAP rally started, falls in Bhaderwah Assembly constituency, the home ground of Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Congress’s tallest leader in J&K.

Malik said the community hall where the meeting was held had at least 3,000-4,000 people. “The hall was jam packed, and many more were standing outside.”

In the 2014 Assembly elections in the erstwhile state, the BJP had made significant gains in the Chenab region, comprising Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts, winning four of the six Assembly seats. The remaining two had gone to the Congress.

The success of AAP’s rally is being largely attributed to its landslide victory in Punjab, where it demolished the Congress and Akali Dal as well as many heavyweights, to come to power. Mansoor Qadri, chairman of the Bhaderwah Eco Watch, a trust working in the field of education and environment, said people are also attracted to AAP’s promises on jobs, education, health, and regularisation of contractual employees.

A senior AAP leader in Delhi said that while Malik had not officially been given responsibility to lead the party in Jammu, he was a long-time worker of the party. “He is hardworking and passionate about the party’s ideals. Jammu did not figure in our last round of appointments of in-charges, but we will make some announcements in the next few months,” the leader said.

Local leaders of other parties like the Congress, National Conference and PDP, who did not want to be named, admitted that AAP appeared to be getting a foothold, even if it didn’t translate into votes immediately. And that many from among their ranks were in touch with the new entrant.

A senior Congress leader and former legislator warned that the high command’s delay over a decision on Azad’s role in J&K may leave them with little choice but to go to AAP. As the only chief minister of J&K from the Jammu region, Azad enjoys much popularity in the region, reflected in the crowds he drew during a recent spate of rallies. Azad has already taken the first step away from the high command, being among the most vocal of the G23 leaders raising questions over how the Congress is being run.

Another senior leader, a former legislator of the J&K National Panthers Party, said he was consulting his supporters regarding the prospects of joining AAP. The Panthers Party has been slipping in Jammu, and plagued by infighting.

As per sources, even BJP leaders from the region may be looking at AAP, particularly a former minister who recently floated his own party. Disillusionment has been growing in party ranks about the failure of the Centre to improve Jammu’s lot vis a vis Kashmir – a promise held by the abrogation of Article 370. The uncertainty over the next elections, plus details that have leaked regarding the ongoing delimitation exercise have contributed to the sense of drift.

Contiguous to Punjab, the Jammu region shares with the state a nearly similar language and culture, and its politics often carries the impression of the neighbour, pointed out an educationist in Jammu who did not want to be named.

Qadri said that AAP is also gaining ground, particularly among the substantial number of Muslims in the Chenab valley region, as people no longer have faith that the National Conference or PDP would not join hands again with the BJP for power. That, combined with their poor record in power, pales when compared to AAP’s ‘Delhi Model’, Qadri said.

Publicly, leaders across parties refuse to acknowledge AAP or talk about its rally. However, there may have been one sign that the BJP had taken note. If voted to power, Raina said at the Dosa rally, the BJP would provide free electricity.