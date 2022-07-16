Political opposition translating into hostility not sign of healthy democracy: CJI Ramana

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana Saturday said political opposition is translating into hostility which is not a sign of a healthy democracy.

Speaking at an event organised at the Rajasthan Assembly by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), the CJI further noted that the mutual respect which used to exist between the government and the opposition is now diminishing.

“Political opposition should not translate into hostility, which we have been sadly witnessing these days. These are not signs of a healthy democracy,” Ramana said.

“There used to be mutual respect between government and opposition. Unfortunately, space for opposition is diminishing,” he said.

The CJI also raised concerns over the quality of legislative performance. “Sadly, the country is witnessing a decline in the quality of legislative performance,” he said, adding that laws are being passed without detailed deliberations and scrutiny.

Earlier on Saturday, at the inaugural session of the 18th All India Legal Services Authority in Jaipur, CJI Ramana flagged the issue of a large population of undertrials in jails.

While pointing out that of the total 6.10 lakh prisoners in the country, nearly 80 per cent are undertrials, the CJI stressed on the need to increase the efficiency of the criminal justice system. He called for a holistic plan of action to increase the efficiency of the administration of the criminal justice system.

He also urged for the need to carefully study the issue of prolonged incarceration of the large number of people without any trial. The CJI said the goal should not be limited to enabling the early release of undertrial prisoners, but that “we should question procedures which lead to such prolonged incarceration without a trial.”

(With PTI inputs)