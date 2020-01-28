Polio vaccination team mistaken for NPR officials, ‘assaulted’

The medical officials were beaten up and driven out of the area while a call to the police was made. (Photo for representational purpose) The medical officials were beaten up and driven out of the area while a call to the police was made. (Photo for representational purpose)

A Polio vaccination team was assaulted in Meerut’s Lisari Gate on Sunday evening after it was allegedly mistaken for officials working on the National Population Register. The incident occurred when the team was taking down details for vaccinations required in the area. During the questioning, one of the locals called in other people, gheraoed the team and attacked them.

“A Polio immunisation programme is being conducted in various parts of the district. The team of three people reached Lisari Gate’s Lakhipura area and began to take details of children in households as per due procedure. Some people in the locality surrounded them suspecting they were there for the National Population Register. The argument between them escalated and the team was attacked by several locals. We have written a complaint to the police and a case has been filed,” said Dr Raj Kumar, CMO Meerut.

According to medical officials, the programme workers had to fill up information sheets that required details of family members, number of children, last vaccine and other details of medical history. The medical officials were beaten up and driven out of the area while a call to the police was made.

“We have received a complaint from medical officials against local residents, The team also included women officials and it has been alleged that the accused misbehaved with them as well. A case has been filed in Lisari Gate police station and the probe is pending,” said Ajay Sahni, SSP Meerut

The CMO further said the locals had approached him seeking pardon and admitted that the attack was carried out in the heat of the moment.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App